2020 Year in Review

OCTOBER
1 Corning's City Council selected one of the three community park site options during a special meeting on Monday for a competitive $8.5 million state grant application, which will be one of two such applications the city will be submitting by mid December.
The 6 acre dogleg piece of property starts at Divisadero and Marguerite Avenue moving east to the Corning Garden Apartments then north to McLane Avenue.
Of the two other options not selected, one was a 10 acre site at the southeast intersection of Gardiner Road and Toomes Avenue, the second site a 4.7 acre piece located on Edith Avenue across from Spring Mountain Apartments.
The city is also resubmitting a park grant application for the 2.5 acre site at Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets. This will be the second time the city has submitted this particular application for the state park grant. The first time, which was last year, the city was not selected to receive the $8.5 million grant, however, changes to the application could make it more competitive, said City Manager Kristina Miller.
8 It's time to celebrate all things “olive” in Corning this Saturday as the community gathers for the annual Olive Festival. Although, due to COVID-19, the festival will look very different from years past, no parade, kids activities or car show, the event is sure to be a lot of fun with a Farmers' Market and dozens of craft, food and organization booths, a raffle, olive drop and more. The festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Corning Community Park, 1485 Toomes Ave. The Corning Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, is asking visitors to please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. For more information call the chamber at 824-5550 or go online to www.corningcachamber.org.
15 With threats of a recall ringing in their ears, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to renew the contract of Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin during a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Supervisor Candy Carlson voted against the extension.
Goodwin's three-year contract renewal didn't come without protests from numerous residents attending the 6 p.m. meeting, held at the Red Bluff Community Center to accommodate a standing-room-only crowd allowing for COVID-19 distancing.
Residents who spoke out against Goodwin's performance complained about his handling of the budget, unprofessional behavior, lack of respect to his fellow employees and the public, employees receiving non-competitive salaries resulting in the inability to retain good employees and hire new ones – the list went on.
However, there were also comments of support for Goodwin, his work ethic and ability to serve the board of supervisors and the county.
Following the vote, many in the audience called out for a recall of some board members, including supervisors Dennis Garton and Bob Williams.
22 Born on a farm in Long Valley, Idaho, Vic Dickison moved to the Corning area when he was just 4-years-old. That was 101 years ago. Last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the centenarian-plus celebrated his 105th birthday at home with his wife, Darlene.
To what does he credit his longevity? “Keeping a stiff upper lip and facing life and this cruel old world head on, without whining or complaining,” he says. Then, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick smile at Darlene, he adds, “And listen to what your wife tells ya.”
This advice joins Dickison's counsel from when he celebrated his 100th birthday, stating, “I eat whatever I want whenever I want. I eat eggs and bacon, or sometimes sausage, every morning for breakfast and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I’m the oldest veteran in this town and I plan on being around until I’m 105, that’s my plan.” He has succeeded.
Dickison also attributes his long life to his mother's genes, she lived to the ripe old age of 101.
29 Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams submitted his official response to a Notice of Intent to Recall by certified letter on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Both Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton were handed the intent notices by Martha Kleykamp and Jenny Alexander just moments before the Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 20.
“I wanted to write a six page response,” Williams said. “However, I was limited to only 200 words.”
The notice of intent states the grounds for the recall include complaints such as Williams and Garton being condescending to the public, ignoring constituents, failure to secure community safety, squandering county resources, putting the county in financial and environmental jeopardy, and more.
What appears to be the catalyst to the recall was also on the list - “Voted to renew Bill Goodwin's (Tehama County chief administrator) contract when nearly every union has voted no confidence in him.”
NOVEMBER
5 A police body camera video of the officer-involved shooting of Oct. 20 on Gilmore Road was released to the public by the Red Bluff Police Department on Monday.
The video shows what reportedly occurred when a Red Bluff police officer shot Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 36, of Red Bluff. Discretion is advised for those who choose to view the video available on the Red Bluff Police Department's Facebook page through YouTube.
The start of the video is audio from 911 emergency calls to law enforcement around 3:15 p.m. from residents in the Gilmore Road neighborhood concerning a man walking around with a “semi-automatic firearm” and shows a map of the area where the shooting took place. A narrator explains what is occurring as the video plays.
Body camera footage from two different officers are depicted in the video, both showing the moment when Thompson, who was armed with a firearm, was shot. It was later discovered during the investigation that Thompson's firearm was a Sig Sauer .177 pellet rifle, which closely resembles an AR-15 style rifle.
Thompson survived the shooting and was later released after being treated in a hospital.
12 Although the results of the local election aren't official, per the Tehama County Elections Office, there are some clear winners who are looking forward to their next adventure in service to the community.
John Leach of Corning has been elected to serve as Tehama County Supervisor District 5, beating out his opponent, Jerry Crow.
Taking the helm as Corning's mayor is City Councilman Robert Snow. He will be taking over for Mayor Doug Hatley who chose not to run for another two year term. Snow, 46, is a native of Corning who served one, four-year term on the City Council. He was elected over his opponents, Michael LePeilbet and John Harrison.
Re-elected to serve his second four-year term on the City Council is Chuy Valerio.
New to the City Council is the owner of Sweet Swirls, Shelly Hargens, 60, who has ran her local business for seven years. Hargens earned the highest number of votes in the election for two seats on the City Council, with Valerio coming in second and candidate, Lisa Lomeli, coming in third.
Raymond Rodrguez and Jani Greer-Franer were both elected to the Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
Greer-Franer, 67, feels extremely honored that so many Corning residents voted for her and wants them to know of her.
19 The Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, has reopened its doors with County Health safety measures provided for the safety of visitors due to COVID-19.
Art lovers can now leisurely experience a world of light through the luminous paintings of featured artist, Sharon Crabill of Redding, as well as the works of gallery members in a variety of styles and mediums. The Gallery's Art Shop offers many smaller, unique art pieces to browse.
26 The positive cases of COVID-19 in Tehama County over a seven-day period reached 275, announced Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Agency executive director.
Lucero shared this information with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors during it meeting on Tuesday morning.
“This week in terms of our COVID-19 cases we have 1,528 positive cases as of (Nov.) 22nd, with 25 reported deaths, 450 people under an order of isolation or quarantine, and 11 patients hospitalized,” she added. “We have moved to the point that Public Health is overwhelmed with the number of positive cases.”
Lucero said people in the community are having a hard time getting ahold of Public Health because the lines are constantly busy.
DECEMBER
3 A Red Bluff woman is behind bars on $1 million bail, suspected of child pornography and sexually assaulting a child.
Rachel Michaela Campbell-Holt, 27, was arrested by Red Bluff police around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Scottsdale in Red Bluff.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
During the investigation officers found numerous items of evidence pertaining to the on-going sexual abuse of the child, reported the Red Bluff Police Department in a press release.
“Within the evidence of child pornography we saw depictions of the 5-year-old victim, as well as other unidentified children,” said Red Bluff Police Lt. Matt Hansen.
10 Spectators in and out of vehicles lined Solano Street in Corning Saturday evening in anticipation of the town's annual Hometown Lighted Christmas Parade, and even with a pandemic clouding the holidays, the event didn't disappoint.
Led by scout troops presenting the Colors, the parade marched down the main street of town followed by an array of floats, marching units, dancers, horses, tractors, the Grinch, and Santa Claus and his Missus.
“We have 24 entries this year,” said Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale. “Under the circumstances of COVID-19 and all the restrictions associated with that, we are really pleased with the turnout.”
17 The murder suspect in a standoff with law enforcement in Corning on Dec. 11, appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment.
Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff, wanted for reportedly shooting and killing 52-year-old Arturo Eugene Bent III, of Red Bluff on Aug. 3, was staying in a shed located at the residence 1207 East Ave., in Corning when the Corning Police Department received an anonymous tip concerning the man's whereabouts.
With assistance from Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning officers surrounded the residence around 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
Officers made contact with the residents of the home and they were removed from the area, as were neighbors near the property. In addition, for precautionary measures Olive View Elementary School and Maywood Middle School were placed on lockdown.
At some point, early in the six hour standoff, Acevedo was shot in the arm by a Red Bluff police officer, said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
Around 12 p.m., Acevedo and a woman with him, Diana Munoz, of Corning peacefully surrendered to law enforcement.
25 A state prison sentence of 32 years was handed down to a Corning man by the Tehama County Superior Court in a child sex abuse case.
Bonifacio Hernandez Munoz, 42, was arrested by Tehama County sheriff's detectives on April 11, 2018 in Corning during an investigation into ongoing sex abuse of a child.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office said Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and forcible oral copulation with minor over 14 years.
He was originally charged with rape by force, aggravated sexual assault of child, sending harmful matter to minor, sexual penetration of a child under 10 years, in conjunction with the charges to which he pleaded guilty.