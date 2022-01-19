OCTOBER
7
- During his last meeting as Tehama County Supervisor for District 1, Steve Chamblin was presented a certificate and plaque recognizing his nearly eight years of serving on the county on the board.
- A man serving as a captain in the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and a former officer on the Corning Police Department has thrown his hat into the race for Tehama County sheriff in the 2022 election.
“My name is Dave Kain and I’m a captain at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office,” Kain said on the steps of the former Tehama County Courthouse on Friday. “I am proud and excited to formally announce my candidacy for the Office of Tehama County Sheriff-Coroner in the upcoming election.”
- Corning Olive Festival events are going strong this week, culminating on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the Chamber of Commerce hosted Car Show and Festival at the Corning Community Park and Lennox Field.
This week Sherlockian sleuths have been searching for the missing olive, a green wood fruit hidden somewhere in the town. The olive detectives are supplied with daily clues with the winner receiving prize money.
14
- Tehama County's agriculture production for 2020 was valued at $263,897,000 according to Doni Rulofson, Tehama County agricultural commissioner. The 2020 Agriculture Report was presented to and approved by the county's Board of Supervisors on Oct. 5. The county's reported total value was 12 percent less than the previous year.
Once more the county's top ag product was walnuts coming in with an overall value of $72,393,600, followed by almonds at $51,699,100, then beef cattle at $25,416,000 topping off the three leaders.
- A 69-year-old who was reportedly walking down the middle of Lucknow Avenue in Red Bluff was killed when struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11. The Tehama County Coroner's Office said the deceased was Ronald Raymond Servin of Red Bluff.
- Perfect weather and large crowds welcomed several festivities and events in Corning last weekend, including the Corning High School Homecoming, Chamber of Commerce Olive Festival and Car Show.
21
- Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers has announced his intention to seek re-election as the county's top prosecutor in the June 2022 election. Rogers was elected to office in 2019 after having served as Tehama County Assistant District Attorney for seven years. Previous to that he served as one of the county's deputy district attorneys for four years, having started with the office as a volunteer law clerk.
- The mandate announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct.1 requiring all students kindergarten through 12th grade in public, charter and private schools receive a COVID-19 vaccine for allowance to in-person learning starting the next school term has been met by statewide protests, including right here in Corning.
On Monday, Oct. 11 several members of the community took part in a school “Walk-Out,” to protest the mandate, during which students from kindergarten to high school didn't attend school, as well as some teachers.
28
- As he give the ceremonial prayer for the grand opening of the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort renovation and expansion project, Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, on Thursday, Oct. 21 said “On this beautiful day, we thank the Creator for walking this journey with us.”
That “journey” included expanding the casino's game and event spaces by 60,000 and 30,000 square feet, respectively, renovations to the casino's exterior, new restaurants, bars, brewery, and conference rooms.
Tribal members, city and county officials and guests were in attendance to celebrate the conclusion of the 15-month expansion project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
NOVEMBER
4
- Bill Moule, who has served on the Tehama County Planning Commission for several years and appointed last week to fill the remaining term of the county's District 1 Supervisor, was sworn into office Tuesday morning in preparation for his first official Board of Supervisors meeting. The seat was made vacant by former Supervisor Steve Chamblin on Oct. 5.
- In response to people loitering, lying, sleeping and camping near Tehama County facilities and buildings, the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted an ordinance by unanimous vote that bans such behavior.
According to Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, who introduced the ordinance, in recent years the number of people who have going so far as camping near county facilities has increased to the point it has become a safety concern for county employees and the public in general.
18
- Corning resident, Trey Cleveland King, 34, arrested for reportedly trying to kill a California Highway Patrol officer by ramming his patrol vehicle with a stolen big-rig, is behind bars on $500,000 bail and charged on suspicion of attempted murder, attack with a deadly weapon, evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, violation of parole, driving a vehicle under the influence of any controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges.
25
- An Oregon man who reportedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint with the elderly female driver still behind the wheel on Friday, Nov. 19 appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment on charges.
Karl Van Hoomissen, 22, allegedly fired a handgun while trying to carjack vehicles at the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital parking lot around 8:19 a.m. before leaving the area on foot previous to the arrival of Red Bluff police officers.
While on Highway 99W near the hospital, still armed he reportedly carjacked a red Honda taking the driver hostage and forcing her to drive the vehicle southbound on the highway with Red Bluff police, Tehama County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit.
The pursuit came to an end on Corning Road with Hoomissen's arrest and the driver safely rescued.
- A Red Bluff man accused of torture and attempted voluntary manslaughter was found guilty by a jury of his peers, reported Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Robert W. Farwell, 54, was convicted of torture, attempted voluntary manslaughter, felony domestic violence causing great bodily injury, two counts child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, spousal rape, sodomy by use of force and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
- A 16-year-old Corning boy was seriously injured when the pickup he was driving was struck by a vehicle that reportedly ran a stop sign on Orangewood Road.
Alberto Gonzalez, 63, of Red Bluff was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Orangewood Road north of Corning around 3:21 p.m., Nov. 18, when he allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at Olive Road and slammed into the 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by the 16-year-old who was traveling south on Olive through the intersection at Orangewood.
The teen driver, who suffered major lacerations and broken bones, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
DECEMBER
2
- Pickleball has become a very popular sport and with that in mind, Corning's City Council on Nov. 23 voted unanimously to convert one of Northside Park's tennis courts into a pickleball court.
The change will provide four pickleball courts and leave the other a renovated tennis court.
Northside Park, situated between Colusa and Tehama streets, is also home to the city pool, a playground, volleyball area, and barbecue/picnic sites.
9
- Spectators enjoyed greeting 42 entries marching down Solano Street in Corning during Saturday's annual Hometown Christmas Lighted Parade. The festivities was hosted by the Corning Chamber of Commerce.
Just as the fog started to set in the parade came to an end, followed by the lighting of the City's Christmas Tree and the Corning High School Choir singing carols.
- Corning High School and the Corning Police Department are asking for the pubic's assistance in locating the high school's brand new John Deere riding lawn mower that was stolen from the school's campus on Dec. 4. This picture of the theft in-process shows a green pickup stealing the mower on one of the school's trailers. Anyone with information concerning the theft or identifying the pickup used in the theft is asked to call the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000.
16
- Tehama County Board of Supervisors is in the interview process of replacing Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin, who is retiring at the end of 2021.
The board received 17 applications for the position, has reviewed those applications and will be conducting interviews on upwards of eight of the applicants on Thursday, Dec. 16 in a special closed session.
Supervisor Bob Williams said until a new chief administrator has been hired, Dava Kohlman will be appointed as interim chief administrator until the position is filled.
- The City of Corning announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8 it has been awarded $8.5 million in state funding to construct a recreation center, splash pad, and city plaza on 1.79 acres on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
Funding for the project came through the California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Round 4 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, said City Manager Kristina Miller.