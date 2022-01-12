This is the third installment of the 2021 Year in Review. For the first two quarters of the year, see the previous two issues of Corning Observer
July 1
- The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 23-month-old boy who died inside a vehicle on Friday, July 2 on Aiken Avenue in Corning.
According to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, the investigation has shown the child was not intentionally or accidentally left in the vehicle by an adult at the residence.
“This is an awful incident and we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances thoroughly,” Johnston said.
The sheriff's office was called out to the scene around 4:45 p.m., along with emergency personnel.
JULY 8
- The body of the 52-year-old Red Bluff man who was presumed drowned after his kayak overturned in the Sacramento River on Friday, July 2, has been recovered.
Matthew Lee Powers was kayaking in the China Rapids area of the river in Red Bluff with a friend when his kayak overturned in the rapids. His body was was located Wednesday, July 7 in the river about half a mile north of the Red Bluff Diversion Dam around 10:58 a.m.
JULY 15
- Chad Parker, a former detective with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office announced he will be running for the office of county sheriff in the June 2022 primary election.
Currently a California Department of Food and Agriculture investigator and supervisor, Parker made the announcement on the steps of the former Tehama County Courthouse during Red Bluff's Downtown Farmers' Market where he and his family had a booth promoting his announcement.
- As Tehama County Environmental Health Agency continues to receive reports of domestic wells going dry in the county due to the ongoing drought conditions, the county's Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday, July 13, an emergency resolution allowing county residents to purchase potable water from the county.
JULY 22
- Businesses in and around Corning that provide critical emergency infrastructure and are without water due to the drought, dry wells and other reasons, are now allowed to use the city's water through Aug. 13.
The policy was unanimously approved by the City Council during its July 13 meeting and is added to the emergency policy already in place when the council approved emergency water usage for residents who are suffering from dry wells.
JULY 29
- As the Dixie Fire continues to burn in Butte and Plumas counties, the Tehama County Sheriff's Office issued a press release stating the fire's incident command team in Chico had called for evacuation warnings in Tehama County along Highway 32 and Highway 36 to the Butte County line.
This is an evacuation warning only and is applicable to the areas of Highway 32, east to the Butte County line and Highway 36 at Highway 32, south to the Butte County line.
August 5
- A Red Bluff resident, Rachel Michaela Campbell, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court convicted on felony charges of oral copulation or sexual penetration with child 10 year or younger.
Arrested by Red Bluff police on Nov. 25, 2020, Campbell, 28, was held in the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of child pornography and continuous sexual assault on a child 10 years or younger.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
- Three suspects allegedly involved in the torture, kidnapping and murder of Brandon Dawson in March 2019 have been arrested in Tehama County. Two are residents of Corning, one a resident of Capay.
Stanley Scott Grundy, 45, of Corning was arrested by a California Highway Patrol officer July 28 on Walnut Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on an arrest warrant for suspicion of kidnapping, torture and first degree murder.
Co-defendant Clayton Shane Humphrey, 39, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer that same day on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Glenn County Jail on an arrest warrant for accessory to a felony, violation of parole and other charges.
Two days later, on July 30, John Cornelias Poldervaart, 52, of Capay was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's detective on Forest Road M2 on the west side of Tehama County in the Mendocino National Forest and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of torture and kidnapping.
August 12
- Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in eastern Tehama County due to the Dixie Wildfire.
- A Red Bluff man has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 29 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls over several months in 2020.
Donald N. Conner, 21, of Red Bluff was handed down a 29 years in state prison sentence by Tehama County Superior Court having been convicted of four felony counts of sexual penetration on an unconscious or asleep person, five counts sexual penetration by use of force of minor victim over 14 years, forcible rape of child victim over 14 years and rape of unconscious or asleep person.
Connor reportedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls over several months in 2020.
August 19
- Corning police are seeking information concerning the driver and vehicle which struck and killed a pedestrian on Corning Road around 11:08 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13.
Brian Keith Paschal, 51, of Corning was struck by a vehicle and found lying in the eastbound lane of Corning Road at the Interstate 5 exit. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.
- A Corning man, Martin Diaz Jr., 40, who used his 4-year-old son to shield himself from police who were attempting to take him into custody April 1, has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to seven years and eight months in state prison.
- With a period of less than four hours two vehicle crashes on Highway 99E in Los Molinos resulted in three fatalities on Sunday, Aug. 22. Killed was 48-year-old Aaron Rodriguez, of Paradise who was driving a 2004 Nissan Frontier south on the highway at an unknown speed when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right and collided with a road sign and then a tree; Jenny Williams, 54, of Oroville and Michael Hunter, 59, of Hayward were killed in a two vehicle crash near Butler Street.
- The critical need for repairs and maintenance at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall has led a group of local veterans and residents to take action in organizing a fundraiser to replace the property's flagpole. A banner has been placed in front of the hall showing progress in reaching the fundraiser's goal of $20,000.
September 2
- With the announcement by Tehama County District 1 Supervisor Steve Chamblin he is resigning from the board, that vacancy will need to be filled by appointment.
- A Stage 1 Volunteer Water Conservation program was approved by the Corning City Council during its Aug. 24 meeting.
The programs asks city water users to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15 percent of normal usage due to the ongoing drought.
September 16
- A 28-year-old Red Bluff man was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 99E on Sept. 9.
The Tehama County Coroner's Office reported the identify of the deceased as Casey Allen Thomas, who, the California Highway Patrol said, was driving a 2018 Dodge SUV north in the southbound lanes on the highway around 12:18 a.m. south of South Avenue and hit head-on with a semi-truck.
- Due to human error made by Tehama County’s ballot printing vendor, some Tehama County Vote-By-Mail ballots had a print error that caused the tabulator to not be able to read the ballots, reported Tehama County Clerk and Recorder/Registrar of Voters Jennifer To resolve the issue, the Tehama County Elections Office will duplicate all affected ballots onto readable ballots in accordance with California Elections Code section 15210.
September 23
- A pedestrian and his dog was struck by a vehicle while crossing Solano Street at Peach Street in Corning around 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17.
Ken Ahl, 58, of Corning was walking his black Labrador Retriever across the street when he was hit by a westbound Mercedes driven by 19-year-old Reyna Pamela Jamaica-Angeles of Corning.
Ahl suffered major injuries, including several broken bones, and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment. His dog suffered minor injuries and was released to Ahl’s brother.
- A Red Bluff man has been booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence when he struck two pedestrians with his pickup, killing one and critically injuring the other Sept. 15 on Luther Road.
Killed was Carlos Sonny Baltazar, 41,of Red Bluff, when allegedly struck by Brandon L. Spharler, 37, of Red Bluff who was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado. Injured was Darrin Lester Rasmussen, 51, of Red Bluff who was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding with major injuries.
- Plans are in the works for Grocery Outlet and Dutch Bros. to open shop in Corning.
The address for the proposed just over 3.50 acre parcel project is at 663 Edith Ave., which lies in a vacant field just north of the Shell gas station, the Olive Pit and Marcos Pizza and parallel to Solano Street.
According to city documents, the project would include a 16,000 square foot building for Grocery Outlet and 950 square feet for the Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffee stand and outdoor seating.
September 30
- Corning resident, 37-year-old Johnathan M. Stamper, is behind bars on $500,000 bail for allegedly beating and raping a woman he met in Red Bluff. Stamper is accused of kidnapping a woman he had met in the Red Bluff area the night of Sept. 23. He then allegedly drove the woman to the Corning area in his vehicle against her will.