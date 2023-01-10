THE 2022 YEAR IN REVIEW FOR APRIL-JUNE. THIS IS A FOUR PART SERIES WITH JANUARY-MARCH IN THE JAN. 4 ISSUE OF THE CORNING OBSERVER/TRI-COUNTY NEWS. THE THIRD AND FOURTH PARTS OF THE SERIES WILL BE IN UPCOMING ISSUES OF THE NEWSPAPER.
APRIL 6
- Rancho Tehama man, Lo Bounlord, 43, was confronted on the street as he tried to steal his Elder Creek Circle neighbor’s television set on April 4. Bounlord started shooting at this confronters with a handgun before running into his residence.
Tehama County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the Rancho Tehama residence as Bounlord’s family members safely escaped the home. Following an exchange of gunfire between Bounlord and law enforcement, a four-hour standoff involving Tehama County Interagency SWAT came to an end when Bounlord exited the home after chemical gas had been deployed into the residence.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.
- Alex Torres Garcia, 25, of Red Bluff convicted on four counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 38 years in state prison.
APRIL 13
- Two men, Jorge Rubio, 21, of Cerda, Wash., and Onorio Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 29, of Oregon were arrested in Corning on sex-trafficking charges after a 14-year-old girl from Portland, Ore., who was allegedly the victim of sex-trafficking, was located in a Motel 6 room in Red Bluff.
Cerda was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with foreign object and oral copulation with a minor. Rodriguez was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of transporting a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious acts.
APRIL 20
- Cheyenne Exum, 16, of Red Bluff was killed as she laid on Kimball Road and was ran over by a vehicle driven by Isabella Helmericks, 18, of Red Bluff. Police determined Helmericks was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident and it was unknown why Exum was lying in the roadway.
- A week of hard night freezes followed by stiff north winds left many almond orchards decimated in the Upper Sacramento Valley, leaving growers with nothing to do but look ahead to next year's crop.
Trees once full of blossoms and the promise of a bumper crop in February, stood over a blanket of red in March, the ground covered in dead nutlets and petals. In late February nighttime and early morning temperatures dipped into the low to upper 20s in many areas of the valley.
- The 101st annual rodeo, held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, took place April 15-17 and was well attended even with spring showers giving a cold and cloudy backdrop.
- Steele Stewart, 17, of Corning who is the suspect in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Efrain Vargas Jr., of Gerber was in Tehama County Juvenile Court on Wednesday for arraignment on suspicion of first degree murder with use of weapon and attempted murder with use of weapon, reported the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Stewart allegedly stabbed and killed Vargas on April 16 during a party on Ohio Avenue.
APRIL 27
- David Gene Burkart, 34, of Corning died on April 15 when he crashed his motorcycle in Redding following a high speed pursuit with sheriff's deputies.
- Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district's two new emergency back-up generators on April 22 at the district campus, 145 Solano St. The generators will provided 100 kilowatts of clean natural gas-fired generation each for the campus facilities in the case of a power outage. Overall, the project cost approximately $500,000.
- The first Corning Tuesday Night Market, an event hosted by the City of Corning and Chamber of Commerce, was a resounding success for the 47 vendors, downtown businesses and the visitors that came out in great numbers for an enjoyable evening.
MAY 4
- Savannah Hopping, 17, daughter of Amanda and Francis Hopping and a Corning High School junior was selected as the 2022 Miss Tehama County during the Tehama District Fair on April 28, following the event’s grand opening. For her talent, Hopping recited the Future Farmers of America Creed.
MAY 18
- The Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction raised a record $1.3 million with 306 lots sold in the Don Smith Pavilion on May 4.
- Gitan Whelan, 52, of Red Bluff was killed while driving his motorcycle on Reeds Creek Road on May 13. He allowed his motorcycle to swerve into the oncoming lane where it was struck head-on by 41-year-old Lisa Mann, of Red Bluff who was not injured.
- The City of Corning is moving forward in its development of the $8.5 million Prop. 68 grant-funded Downtown Plaza/Park Project with the purchase of 1.79 acres at 113 Solano Street at cost of $410,000. The state grant funds will cover the cost to purchase the property, mitigate any removal of hazardous materials, construction of a 15,000 recreation center, city plaza, amphitheater, playground equipment, tables, benches, landscaping, splash pad and more.
MAY 25
- Alejandro Leon Urquidez, 56, of Corning who was convicted by a jury of his peers of 19 felony counts involving the sexual abuse of three girls over a 10 year span was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 225 years in state prison.
JUNE 1
- Corning High School student, Hayley Byrd, was named 2022 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 3. The daughter of Ty and Regina Byrd, of Corning she was selected as princess in a crowning event on Saturday, May 14, at the Glenn County Farm Bureau office in Orland. Byrd will represent District 3, which includes Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity and Yuba counties. As Dairy Princess, she will play a key role on the CMAB’s Communications Services team in meeting community relations objectives.
- Corning’s City Council votes to award the bid for the Solano Street Improvement Repair Project to Walberg, Inc., in the amount of $979,105, with $44,900 in additive bid items to be paid with Measure A funds.
- Lexi Kanakis, 16, is crowned as Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen on May 29. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Diana Kanakis of Corning. She rode her horse, Burney, to win the competition during the rodeo’s Mixer at Clark Park Jr. Rodeo Grounds. Kanakis just finished up her junior year at Corning High School.
JUNE 8
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated time, equipment and a crew on June 1 to remove the dilapidated flag pole at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall in preparation for a new flag pole to be installed. The community raised $20,000 in funds to purchase the new flag pole. The flag pole is just one project being conducted for the 88-year-old, 9,000 square-foot historic building, which is in need of more than $6.4 million in repairs.
- Red Bluff police arrest Kenneth Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff as a suspect in the May 31 stabbing death of his brother, Jonathon Thomas Emerson, on Riverside Way in Red Bluff.
JUNE 15
- A high speed pursuit with a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on June 12 resulted in a crash that left 45-year-old Wesley Robert Wilson, of Red Bluff dead after his 1998 Toyota Camry crashed on Highway 99E near Willard Lane. Wilson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
JUNE 22
- At least 10 structures were destroyed and four damaged in a fast moving wildfire that torched the southwest end of Rancho Tehama on Monday. The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the area of Rancho Tehama Road and Nevada Court and torched more than 550 acres.
JUNE 29
- Nearly 100 people showed up to protest a proposed annual fee of 29 cents per acre for property owners in Tehama County, during a county Flood Control and Water Conservation District public hearing on Monday, June 20 in the county’s Board of Supervisors Chambers.
The agency’s Board of Directors, consisting of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, voted 4-1 to approve the fee, which was established to fund the creation, implementation, and administration of a county-wide well registration program. Director Candy Carlson voted against the proposal. The fee will apply to every acre in the county, including the municipalities of Corning, Red Bluff and Tehama, with the fee in those jurisdictions being paid by the respective city.