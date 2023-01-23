Oct. 5
- A fire destroyed the contents of the second-hand store at 2151 Highway 99W in Corning. Firefighters responded to the Sept. 25 blaze around 1:30 a.m. where they found the interior and contents of the structure on fire. The cause is under investigation, but is believed to be from the air-conditioning unit, reported the Corning Volunteer Fire Department. The business owner, Hank Brown, said he plans on reopening the business in a new, temporary location until a permanent situation is found. Estimated loss from the fire is $125,000.
- Construction of new classrooms and a multipurpose room at West Street Elementary School in Corning is underway with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27 at the campus located on the block between West, Marin, Gallagher and South streets.
The groundbreaking was part of Phase II of the Corning Union Elementary School District’s expansion project at the kindergarten-through-fifth grade school. The project will include nine wood-framed classrooms, a kindergarten wing, parking lot and other improvements.
Oct. 12
- One of the Olive Festival’s biggest events, the Corning Bed Races were back in town on Oct. 4 before a huge crowd of onlookers cheering the racing teams on to the finish line. The Bed Races were included in the last of the season’s Tuesday Night Market, which featured several food trucks and a wide variety of choices.
The winner of the Bed Races was the Corning Police Department Team consisting of Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, Officer Ray Garcia, Officer Ed Curiel and Officer Matt Hewitt. Coming in second was the Dutch Boy Team of BJ Van Dam, Ivan Rojas, Lonsino Salorid and Chuy Valerio.
- The cause of death for 45-year-old Roberto Berduzco Avila of Mexico who’s body was found in a remote mountainous area of Campbellville in Tehama County has been determined to be homicide, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reported missing on Sept. 30 after a man and woman in the Chico area told the sheriff’s office they had received a phone call stating their “brother had been killed in a marijuana garden in the remote portion of the Campbellville area,” the sheriff’s office said.
Avila’s body was located in the area near a large illegal commercial marijuana growing operation.
Oct. 19
- Corning police are still looking for suspect Miguel Angel Arias Ledesma on suspicion of cultivation for sale of marijuana, child endangerment and possession of marijuana in relation to an alleged criminal pot operation located on McKinley Avenue that resulted in the seizure and destruction of 440 pounds of processed marijuana by the police department.
- Kenneth James Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon for the death of Jonathan Emerson, 37, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 13 years in state prison.
Oct. 26
- CalFire law enforcement officer arrested Shane M. Heard, 37, of Red on Oct. 19, and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6.6 million bail and suspicion of felony counts of arson to forest land, use of an incendiary device, and enhancements due to an on-going state of emergency.
Nov. 2
- Jessie Frank James Webb, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to his ear and head on Big Pines Road in Cottonwood on Oct. 25. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, reported the sheriff’s office. No suspects were arrested at the time and two other people with Webb were uninjured.
Nov. 9
- Five winning applicants for the Corning Community Art Program will be decorating the town’s utility boxes with their artistic designs soon.
Five applicants were selected and designs approved by the City Council during the Tuesday. Oct. 25 regular meeting to decorate the town’s utility boxes with artistic designs.
Selected was Phillip Moller of Tehama Creatives, two Corning High School students, Abdiel Campillo and Caidee Johnson, Whitney Manning, North Valley Services Program Manager, and Ruth Myhre of Corning.
- For the first time ever almonds reigned supreme in Tehama County, bringing in a total value of $77.9 million in 2021, with walnuts coming in a close second at $76.6 million. This was according to the county’s 2021 Crop Report presented by Agricultural Commissioner Doni Rulofson to the Board of Supervisors during the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
- Corning police are looking for Gabino Ramirez Madera, 53, after a warrant search of his Fig Lane residence yielded firearms and illegal pot operation on Wednesday, Oct. 26. During the warrant search police reportedly seized 350 pounds of processed marijuana and trimmings, three unregistered firearms and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Nov. 16
- The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has reported it will be suspending day-time patrol services to its designated areas of responsibility beginning Nov. 20. According to out-going Sheriff Dave Hencratt, over the past several years, his department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which he states has been directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State.
Nov. 23
- The Tehama County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the Nov. 11 shooting of Bridget Walker, 53, of Los Molinos who was shot around 6 a.m. at a residence on Sherwood Boulevard. She is currently in the ICU of a local hospital in stable condition, reported the sheriff’s office.
“Although we don’t have any suspects at this time, we believe once the forensic results on the evidence is available we will be able to move forward in the investigation,” he added.
- Dozens of runners, joggers and walkers braved the cold and rain the morning of Nov. 3 to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and depression during the fifth annual Turkey Trot at Corning High School, which raised $6,487 in scholarship funds.
Nov. 30
- The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, held its third annual drive-thru food distribution event on Nov. 17 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort. The tribe donated holiday-themed food items to 1,000 families with the goal of both supporting and uplifting the local community ahead of the holiday season.
Dec. 7
- The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with North Valley Community Foundation for the provision of a reimbursement grant for drought relief service costs accrued by the county with a maximum funding in the amount of $2,350,600,
- The final results for the Nov. 8 general election - incumbent Corning Mayor Robert Snow, incumbent City Councilman Dave Demo and candidate Lisa Lomeli win.
Incumbents Helen Pitkin and Ronda Holland retain their spots on the Corning Union Elementary School District Board, joined by candidate Blaine Smith. Incumbent James Bingham, and candidates Cody Lamb and Tony Turri are elected to the Corning Union High School District Board.
On the Red Bluff City Council is Patrick Hurton, Kris Deiters, and Cody Strock.
- The Tehama County Board of Supervisors has approved salary raises to the Tehama County Pease Officers’ Association and six elected positions based on a compensation study conducted by Koff & Associates. The sheriff’s office-related raises range from 1.7 percent to 24 percent increases and are based on how far below the median certain job classifications were.
- Attempted murder suspect, Cassidy Brent Russ, 32, of Corning arrested by Corning police on Nov. 30,is being held in the Tehama County Jail without bail following his Dec. 2 arraignment and bail hearing in Tehama County Superior Court. He is charged on suspicion of felony attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts possession of an exploding or igniting destructive device, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, obstruct/resist executive officer and arson possession of manufactured destructive device.
- Lisa Joann Bacon, 46, of Orland was killed on Thanksgiving Day trying to help a seriously injured motorcyclist, Brian Alan Ford, 55, of Redding who had struck a deer on Interstate 5 near Anderson. Ford was also killed in the accident.
Dec. 14
- Denver Williams, 75, of Corning who was driving a Kia was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Dec. 5 on South Avenue, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Dec. 21
- The new flagpole at Corning’s Veterans Memorial Hall has been installed in its newly prepared base with the help of Walberg, Inc., and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Veterans and residents gathered on Dec. 6 to see the placement and completion of a community project that included raising the funds necessary to purchase a new aluminum pole, remove the old one, create a new base and place the new pole at a cost of $20,000.
- Joining Corning Police Department’s ranks is Officer Dannette Ross who was sworn-in as the department’s newest recruit on Monday, Dec. 12 in the City Council Chambers.
- Maria “Rosie” Wilfong, 59, of Kirkwood died in a Malton Switch Road at Road P vehicle crash Friday, Dec. 9 and Patrick Dempsey, 60, of Chico was critically injured.
Dec. 28
- On Dec. 17 Corning Volunteer Fire Department, aka Santa and his firefighting elves, delivered toys and food to 79 less fortunate families in the community. The department’s annual Christmas Basket project is organized by its volunteer firefighters and has been going on for more than 60 years to provide new toys and the makings of a holiday feast to qualifying families.