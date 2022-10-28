The 20th annual Red Bluff ArtWalk is scheduled for this weekend, Nov. 4-5. Sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council, the event offers a variety of art media on exhibit from the traditional to the unique vinyl record art, art caricatures, fine art dolls and books, macrame, pottery, glass blowing, woodburned paintings, digital art, fiber art and performing arts.
"We have an incredibly large and thriving community of talented artists here and many will be featured in the 28 participating Red Bluff Downtown businesses," said ArtWalk Chairwoman Toni Gaylord. "The Tehama County Arts Council's mission is to spread an appreciation of all the arts throughout Tehama County."
The ArtWalk will run 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
On Friday evening, visitors can stroll downtown Red Bluff to meet the featured artists and experience their art, taste some premier North State wine, meet the business owners and start holiday shopping.
Saturday is family day and leisurely enjoying art in the venues, plus an opportunity to create sidewalk chalk-art at 724 Main St.
Art groups featured at various venues will include the Sun Country Quilters, Red Bluff Art Association, Tehama County Photo Club, Washington Street Productions, Tehama Creatives, Red Bluff High School Art Department, and local young artists.
There will be live music at various venues and Tehama Creatives will host a special event at the Cone-Kimball Plaza of a visual media art presentation being projected on the wall beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Tickets are on sale for Friday evening wine taster is $15 each, presale at www.tehamaarts.org or www.eventbrite.com, and $20 day of at ticket tables. Pick up your pre-purchased wristband or purchase tickets Friday 5-8 p.m., at three different locations – two on Main Street and one on Walnut Street.
Admission and the ArtWalk map brochures are free. Watch for the ArtWalk flags in front of participating businesses. For more information email tcacarts@gmail.com