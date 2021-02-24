With February 11, or 2/11, being National 2-1-1 Day, Tehama Together and United Way of Northern California celebrated the seventh anniversary of the helpline’s service to the residents of Tehama County.
During a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9, Orle Jackson, executive director of Tehama Together, referred to 2-1-1 as a “run-around reduction program with appropriate, targeted referrals for those in need.”
During the presentation, recognition was given to several groups which have supported the program during 2020, including County Health Services, County Social services, Board of Supervisors, First 5, and Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agency.
The 2-1-1 service is designated by the Federal Communication Commission for community information and referral services, just as 9-1-1 is set aside for emergency services.
Trained, multilingual specialists respond to requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year making appropriate referrals to the more than 250 agencies contained in the local data base.
During 2020, 2-1-1 Tehama took slightly more than 2,500 calls, and texts connecting local residents to needed services. More than 33,000 unique users conducted searches on the web platform www.211tehama.org .
In 2021, the top five caller needs included housing, information services, food/meal, utility assistance, disaster service support and individual/family support.
Residents seeking referrals via text can text their ZIP code to TXT211 (898211), go to online to www.211tehama.org or phone 211. For further information or to schedule a presentation for your group, please contact Tehama Together at 530-527-2223.