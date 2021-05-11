The 27th Annual Tehama County Peace Officers" Memorial will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12 at the High Point Church, 625 Luther Road, Red Bluff.
The public is invited to attend the services as Tehama County honors the brave officers from across the State of California who died in the line of duty and 12 COVID related law enforcement officer deaths in 2020.
The keynote speaker will be Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Good social distancing and healthy practices while be encouraged at the event.
Tehama County law enforcement looks forward to seeing members of the community at this memorial and expresses appreciation for the support.