38th Corning Jr. Rodeo coming up

Five young cowgirls will be competing for the title of Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen during the rodeo’s 6 p.m. Hospitality Mixer at Estil Clark Park on Friday, May 21. The mixer kicks-off the rodeo which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, also at the park’s rodeo grounds located at the eastern end of Fig Lane.
During the Mixer the rodeo queen contestants will compete on horseback before two judges. The winner will then be crowned and presented a brand new saddle.
The rodeo mixer will also feature the Little Miss Rodeo Pageant, Stick Horse Races, barbecue and Cow-Chip Bingo.
Rodeo competition on May 22, will include top notch rodeo action including mutton bustin’, dummy roping, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, team roping, steer stopping, bull riding, bronc riding, calf riding, tie down roping, and breakaway roping.
Saturday’s rodeo begins at 8 a.m. with slack, followed by Butch Trimm Memorial Team Roping, Dummy Roping at 12 p.m., and the junior rodeo at 1 p.m.
“We have a wonderful group of contestants this year and I am sure one of them will make a very fine Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen who will represent Corning throughout the year,” said Kathy Lowe, Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen competition chairwomen. “The girls have done a wonderful job selling tickets to the rodeo this year. I am very proud of them.”
This year’s queen contestants are:
• Camryn Schweninger, 13, of Los Molinos. She is the daughter of Cassie Porter and will be competing on her Paint Horse, Kiwi. Schweninger her favorite rodeo competition is pole bending, but she also like team roping and barrel racing. She enjoys art and drawing portraits, branding, gathering and working cattle.
Schweninger said she would like to be Corning’s rodeo queen as it would help her learn to “talk to people better”, and she would be proud to represent Corning’s Jr. Rodeo.
• Savannah Trimm is the 17-year-old daughter of Jim and Donna Trimm of Chico. She is granddaughter of Butch Trimm, one of the co-founders of the Corning Jr. Rodeo. Trimm will be riding her Quarter Horse, Bubba, in the competition.
Her favorite competition in the rodeo is barrel racing and pole bending. Trimm is dedicated to whatever she does and is very involved in school groups and activities. She enjoys art and music, spending time with her family, friends and horse.
Trimm said being Corning Jr. Rodeo queen would fit right in with her family’s years of rodeo involvement and competition.
• Daisy Dokken, 9, of Cottonwood is the daughter of Mindy and Stephen Dokken. She will be riding her Quarter Horse, Maverick, in the competition. Along with enjoying barrel racing, Dokken likes gymnastics and dance. She said becoming Corning Jr Rodeo queen would give her a great opportunity to represent Tehama County and “show rodeo pride in parades and public events”.
• Jacey Pray is the 15-year-old daughter of Jud and Corrie Pray of Red Bluff. She would like to be Corning Jr. Rodeo queen as an opportunity to use her skills, as well as learn and grow in preparation for her future endeavors. Pray will be competing on her Quarter Horse, Flash, in the queen competition and the rodeo’s team roping event. She is serving her fourth year as Tehama County Beef Ambassador and enjoys helping out on her family’s cattle ranch, showing steers in 4-H and working in her dad’s orchard.
• Jade Piche, 14, is the daughter of Chris and Regan Piche of Richfield. She will be competing in the queen contest on her Quarter Horse, Cadillac. Piche likes to hunt, fish, hike, camp and “all things outdoors”. Her favorite rodeo competition is roping.
“When I get my mind set on something, I put my whole heart into it,” Piche said. “I am interested in representing the Corning Jr. Rodeo as a queen because I would love to be able to represent my hometown doing something I love.”