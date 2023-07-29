Five people died and one suffered major injuries when a northbound sedan crossed the median on Interstate 5 south of Corning near Liberal Avenue on Saturday afternoon and struck a white southbound Dodge Ram pickup hauling a travel trailer, reported the California Highway Patrol.
CHP dispatch received 911 calls concerning the crash around 12:44 p.m., after the Infiniti, for unknown reasons, according to CHP, crossed the freeway and struck the pickup head-on ejecting and killing the driver and all three passengers in the sedan. The driver of the pickup was killed as well, CHP said.
It appears the passenger in the pickup suffered major injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
The crash shutdown traffic in both directions of the freeway until around 4 p.m. when the southbound lanes were re-open.
The Tehama County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene as did a CHP multi-disciplinary accident investigation team (MAIT).
Traffic was diverted in both directions of the freeway until the roadways were cleared.
The identifications of the deceased have not been released pending notification to family.