The Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association invites the public to attend its 70th annual Winter Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium in Red Bluff starting at 5:30 p.m. and featuring a prime-rib dinner by Mike Collins and crew at 6:30 p.m.
Along with the dinner, the event is home to the Tehama County Cattlemen's and CattleWomen's 19th annual Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser, featuring a silent and live auction.
The Winter Dinner is taking place a week later than its traditional first Saturday in January due to a big rodeo event scheduled at the fairgrounds January 6-7.
Presale tickets for the dinner are $40 and available at Hawes Ranch and Farm Supply, The Loft at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply, Golden State Farm Credit, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale, Cornerstone Bank in Red Bluff – in Corning at Ace Hardware on South Avenue – in Orland at the Orland Livestock Commission Yard on Highway 99W – and in Cottonwood at Shasta Farm and Equipment.
One of the highlights of the event will be the announcement of the Cattlemen's Man of the Year, and recognition of the CattleWomen's Cowbelle of the Year.
Items for the silent and live auction, to name just a few, include the homemade goodies, gravel roadbase, rounds of golf, tickets to major events, side of beef, and a hand carved creation by Cattlemen member Bill Borror.
In addition, Anna and Jared Kerr have donated a dapple dachshund puppy to the fundraiser auction.
“The list of silent and live auction items goes on and on and will have a little of something of interest for everyone,” said Jean Barton, member of the event committee and Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association.
Raffle tickets and drawing, wine and olive oil tasting, no-host bar and lots of visiting round out the evening.
The Tehama District Fairgrounds is located at 650 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff.
Countless hours of preparation and organization have gone into the dinner and fundraiser by its committee consisting of members from both the Tehama County cattlemen’s and cattlewomen’s associations.