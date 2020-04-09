911 system upgrade pinpoints calls

At anytime a dispatcher at the Corning Police Department may receive an emergency 911 call on their dispatch system – if the call is from a landline phone the system can pinpoint exactly where that call is coming from.
However, if the call came from a cell phone, pinpointing the call could be difficult.
That is until now, with the help of the department’s Administrative Services Officer, Tom Watson, the problem was rectified with an upgrade to the department’s 911 emergency system.
“We can now pinpoint a 911 emergency call from a cell phone to within five meters of the phone’s location,” explained Watson.
The upgrade was provided through RapidSOS, at no cost to the police department.
“Providing the service free of charge is made possible through our commercial partnership with data providers that enable us to do this for departments,” said Keith Viveiros, ENP, RapidSOS public safety customer success manager. “Companies like Apple, Uber, and more, who send data through our Clearinghouse to PSAP’s. Our value to them comes through access to our vast network of over 4,000 9-1-1 centers across the country. It takes a commercial provider years to build that kind of network while we can offer it instantly.”
Watson said the value of the service to the community and the department is enormous.
“With RapidSOS our service in locating emergency 911 callers can be so much more accurate, and our officers’ response time much quicker,” he added.
Ashley Knight, Corning Police Department dispatch supervisor, said even if a 911 call is made to the department and the call is somehow disconnected, the system can still pinpoint the location.
“The system isn’t 100 percent fail-proof, but it is a great improvement,” she added. “In addition, if the 911 caller has a user medic alert, that will come up on our dispatch console as well.”
In addition, the upgrade makes it possible for the dispatcher to follow the movements of the 911 cell phone caller, for instance, if the caller is in a moving vehicle, ATV or is walking.
“Even with the upgrade, it is critical for a 911 caller to provide their location verbally over the phone if at all possible,” Knight said. “That way, if the system goes down, or for some reason we can’t pickup the location of the call, officers can still respond to the location the caller provided.”
Watson spearheaded the system update after hearing about RapidSOS at a law enforcement meeting.
“I contacted the company and with their instructions I was able to institute the upgrade into our system,” he said.