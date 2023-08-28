Visitors attending the Feather River Temple in Yuba City during the next two weeks of the structure’s open house will be visiting a little piece of Corning as well.
The 41,655-square-foot temple, owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits on 9.24-acres at 1470 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City, where all four corners of the property, and also within its borders, olive trees have been planted – all transplants from a 100-year-old orchard in Corning.
These rugged, aged, and often gnarled trees are sacred symbols in many cultures, their leaves symbolic of peace and nobility throughout history.
However, for the residents of Corning they represent an industry that has become part of the community’s rich culture. In fact, the town adopted the olive as its logo in 2011.
The olive trees at the corners of the temple property have been planted in “groves” providing what church leaders hope will be a quiet place of contemplation.
Purchased from Troy Heathcote, owner of Heritage Olive Trees in Corning, the trees add to the temple’s landscaping inspired by the area’s Mediterranean climate, it’s history, and biodiversity.
Heathcote has owned Heritage Olive Trees since 1994 and has specialized in the removal and replanting of olive trees for landscaping purposes. The family-owned operation has delivered trees throughout the U.S.
“We offer mature old growth olive trees aged up to 125-year-old, as well as many other species of trees and plants,” Heathcote said. “Our trees are fertilized, watered and pruned regularly, months prior to delivery so they will look their best when they arrive to the purchaser.”
Heathcote’s work has been featured in Forbes, Elle Decor, Martha Stewart Living, The Wall Street Journal and Sunset Magazine. His project for Lagniappe Peaks Vineyard in Napa was featured in California Homes Magazine. He has also completed projects for Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center and Leland Fly Fishing Ranch in Sonoma Valley.
In interior of the Feather River Temple, which will serve members of the LDS church in Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Glenn, Colusa, Sutter, Placer and Yuba counties, is filled with artwork depicting the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples, and several honoring the landscape and heritage of the North Valley, many including the iconic olive tree.
Olive trees have been delivered by Heathcote’s business by cranes, barges, trucks, trains and even a helicopter.
“We deliver across the country and also offer boxed tree options,” Heathcote said. “No matter how difficult it is to get the trees to you, we are up to the challenge.”
As she finished her day as a Feather River Temple open house usher on Aug. 24, Toni Berry of Anderson stood under one of the olive groves outside the temple enjoying the ambiance and taking pictures.
“This is truly beautiful,” she said. “What a perfect setting for the temple.”
Temple usher Dan Nordstrom of Palo Cedro was in awe at the age of the olive trees and the logistics of getting them moved from Corning to Yuba City.
“The ancient trunks on these trees are amazing,” he said. “Each is so unique.”
Including the Feather River Temple, the LDS church has 12 temples in California, the most of any state in the country besides Utah.
The public is invited to tour the temple 9 a.m.-8 p.m. now through Saturday, Sept. 9, except on Sundays. It will be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 8 by Elder Ulisses Soares, of the church’s Twelve Apostles.