Two adults and a male juvenile had to be rescued from Cottonwood Creek when they went rafting on inner-tubes on April 27.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from Lucky Rhyne around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, reporting his daughter and grandson had gone on the rafting trip starting at Evergreen Road and where supposed to be at the Main Street Bridge in Cottonwood by 10 p.m., but had not arrived.
Due to the late hour of Rhyne’s report, California Highway Patrol Air 11 was unable to conduct a search until the next morning. Around 7:30 a.m. the officers in the CHP aircraft were able to locate Tiffany Bryant, 32, Bobbie Porterfield, 20 and Bryant’s juvenile son on the bank of the creek, reports the sheriff’s office.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Unit, with the assistance of Cottonwood resident Scott Passmore, were able to access the creek and rescue the three missing rafters using Passmore’s UTV.
Bryant told the sheriff’s office her inner tube got a hole in it and deflated sometime the previous evening and they remained on the creek’s bank throughout the night.
All three were uninjured and declined any medical assistance, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit wants to remind residents that it is required by law that adults have a life jacket with them, and juveniles under 13 years old are required to be wearing a life jacket, while floating on or while in any vessel (including inflatables) in the waterways.
The Boating Safety Unit also suggests filing a “Float Plan” with the sheriff’s office when planning to float the river or other waterways. This plan should include dates, times (put in and take out), launch location and destination, emergency contact information and names and ages of all in the float party. Float plan forms can be found at the Department Of Boating and Waterways website at https://dbw.parks.ca.gov/pages/28702/files/floatplanform.pdf