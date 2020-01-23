Ag awards presented during Farm Bureau annual meeting

Several agriculture-related awards were presented to members of the community during the 102nd Annual Meeting of the Tehama County Farm Bureau on Jan. 16 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.
Among those recognized was Burt Bundy, a member who has served on the bureau’s board of directors since 1993.
“Burt (Bundy) has been a director since 1993 and we would like to thank him for serving on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 27 years,” said Tyler Christensen, outgoing Farm Bureau president. “Not only has Burt been up to date on issues and is always sure that Farm Bureau has a seat at the table, Burt was also instrumental in the building of our new office on Sale Lane.”
Farm Bureau’s in-coming President Shelley Macdonald presented Christensen with a plaque in recognition of his two years serving as president.
“I have really tough shoes to fill,” Macdonald said. “Agriculture is my passion, especially ag education in the classroom and events such as Tehama County Farm Day. I am really excited to be serving you this next year.”
In preparation to presenting the evening’s awards, Christensen said, “Each year we recognize several people or organizations for their dedicated partnership with the Tehama County Farm Bureau.”
He then presented the 2019 awards as Friend of the Year to Josh Davy from University of California Cooperative Extension, and Doni Rulofson and Tom Moss of the Department of Agriculture; Media Person of the Year to Chip Thompson; Member of the Year to Eric Borror; Insurance Agent of the Year to Steve and Kelly Mora of Heritage Insurance, and Agriculture Educator of the Year to Trena Kimler-Richards of Shasta College.
Sharing a few words was Dana Baker of the Center For Land Based Learning Farms Leadership Program, which has been around statewide since 1993 and in Tehama County for three years. Baker introduced students Hannah Endres and Kylee McCormick who spoke about their experiences with the program.
California Farm Bureau Vice President Shannon Douglas recognized Seth Duivenvoorden and his wife Ali, of Tehama County who won the California Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award.
Christensen shared some of last year’s highlights in the bureau, announced the organization’s 2019 scholarship recipients and thanked Corning FFA members and Tehama County Young Farmers and Ranchers for their help in serving a dinner prepared by John and Marie Rohr.
Farm Bureau Board of Directors installed for 2020 was Eric Borror, Andrew Bray, Tyler Christensen, Ted Crain, Seth Duivenvoorden, Steve Gruenwald, Katie Harris, Julie Kelley, Matt Koball, David Lester, Bruce Lindauer, Shanna Long, Shelley Macdonald, Kendra McCluskey, Sam Mudd, John Pitter, Jud Pray, John Rohr, Martin Spannaus, Bob Steinacher, Douglas Thomas and Michael Vasey.
The evening was dotted with drawings for door prizes and in the end the big drawing for an ATV quad which was won by Craig Humphrey of Paskenta.