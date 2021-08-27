Tehama County Health Services Agency reported a continuing and alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the county this month.
“We are currently ranked seventh highest in the state with a case rate of 54.6 cases per 100,000 population, and the number of reported Delta variant cases is continuing to rise in the County,” said Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director. “We currently are ranked the fourth lowest county in our vaccination rate at 40.5 percent.”
As of Aug. 27, the county had 15 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, and Tehama County has had three COVID-19 related deaths over the last seven days.
Tehama County Health Services Agency is working to address the surge in COVID-19 cases as quickly and efficiently as possible, but states it needs the help of the community to join in this fight against COVID-19.
“There are four areas where we need your assistance,” Lucero added. “First is mask up when you go out and around the community especially indoors. Second, don’t go out if you are sick. Third is be tested to see if you have COVID-19 and last is to get Vaccinated.”
On July 28, California Department of Public Health updated masks policy with the following guidance - “To achieve universal masking in indoor public settings, we are recommending that fully vaccinated people also mask in indoor public settings across California. This adds an extra precautionary measure for all to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, especially in communities currently seeing the highest transmission rates.”
Everyone is required to wear masks in the following settings: • Public transit • Healthcare settings (including long term care facilities) • Adult and senior care facilities • Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare, and other youth settings • State and local correctional facilities and detention centers • Homeless shelters, emergency shelters, and cooling centers Masks are required for unvaccinated people and strongly recommended for everyone in indoor public places, like: • Retail • Restaurants • Theaters • Family entertainment centers • Meetings • State and local government offices that serve the public
Anyone experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms is asked to please don’t go out and about in the community. Those symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. Some of these symptoms may mimic other things like allergies and smoke irritation, so err on the side of caution and get tested when you have these symptoms.
“Seek emergency medical care immediately if you experience symptom such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone,” Lucero added.
Anyone who is asymptomatic but has recently been exposed to someone that has tested positive, it is recommended that individual get tested at day five from the date of exposure. Anyone who is symptomatic, is asked to get tested as soon as they can.
There are multiple locations in Tehama County to get tested, from primary care providers and pharmacies to the county’s OptumServe testing location at Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 South Jackson St., Red Bluff which has expanded its days of operations to be Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Friday 10 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Schedule an appointment online at www.lhi.car/covidtesting or call 1- 888-634-1123. Appointments are recommended as they can only take walk-ins as they have room available.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.
Tehama County Public Health recommends those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 become fully vaccinated as soon as possible. There are multiple locations in the county to get vaccinated, including primary care providers and pharmacies, as well the Red Bluff Community Center on Wednesday and Thursday every week 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments for vaccination can be made by going to https://myturn.ca.gov/ or by calling 1-833-422- 4255. There will be limited walk-ins, so it is recommended to schedule an appointment.