A Red Bluff man is behind bars on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder following a fight that left another man dead on Wednesday.
Tehama County sheriff’s deputy found the body of John Edmond Weaver Jr., 35, of Red Bluff around 11:48 a.m., Oct. 21, while responding to a report of an unresponsive man lying face down in a field just east of 70 Byron Ave., Red Bluff.
Investigators from the Tehama Major Crimes Unit who identified and interviewed several witnesses determined that shortly before Weaver’s death he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Red Bluff resident, David Anthony Chavez, in front of an apartment located near 95 Mina Ave.
During the incident Chavez reportedly struck Weaver several times in the area of the head and placed him in a type of choke hold. After a bystander broke up the altercation, Weaver walked away to where he was found deceased, approximately 30 yards away from the location of where the alleged fight took place, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Major crimes investigators secure and view as evidence a video of the fight between the two men that had been place on social media.
Chavez was located and interviewed by investigators. Subsequent to the interview and based on witness statements, Chavez was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of an open count of murder. Bail was set at $1 million.
An autopsy on Weaver’s body to determine cause of death took place on Thursday at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has video recordings of the incident to email the video to sheriff’s Det. Dustin Maria at dmaria@tehamaso.org.
Anyone with any other type of information regarding the incident and on-going investigation is asked to contact Capt. Dave Kain, Lt. Jeff Garrett or Det. Rob Bakken at the Tehama Major Crimes Unit (530) 529-7920.