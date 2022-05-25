The Oroville man accused of killing an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman, attempting to kill her husband and charged in the murder of three other people has been found guilty by a Butte County Superior Court jury on May 17.
Ryan Scott Blintson, 38, who has been held in jail without bail since June 2020, was convicted by a seven-man, five-woman jury after a day of deliberations on charges three counts of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, arson and resisting arrest.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers and Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said they agreed to combine both the Butte and Tehama counties’ charges to be heard in Butte County Superior Court.
Evidence and testimony presented at the trial showed Blinston worked for a tree-trimming service and was part of a work crew at the Los Molinos home of Loreen Severs, 88, and Homer Severs, 91, on May 18, 2020.
“The evidence showed Blinston travelled to Los Molinos from Oroville on the morning of May 23, 2020, and killed Loreen and attempted to kill Homer after a forced entry into their home,” Rogers said. “Both had their throats cut. Homer survived the attack, but later died of an unrelated illness in December of 2020.”
In addition, evidence was presented during the trial that on June 4, 2020, Blinston again was part of a tree-trimming work crew that serviced the home of Sandra George, 82, in Oroville.
The prosecutors said after the work was completed and the crew left, Blinston reportedly returned to George’s home and killed her. As with the Severs, her throat was slashed inside her home.
Further evidence was presented at the trial showed on June 6, 2020, Vicky Cline, 57, an acquaintance of Blinston, was last seen alive with him in downtown Oroville. An arson fire destroyed Cline’s car later that night. Blood and DNA evidence on and in Blinston’s car was reportedly forensically matched back to Cline.
Her body was later discovered by a fisherman in the Feather River near Belden on June 21, 2020. Damage to her throat was allegedly consistent with the other victims' murders.
In addition, Blinston was found guilty of the attempted murder of a 50-year-old man in the victim’s Brush Creek motorhome on June 14, 2020, while a Butte County Sheriff’s SWAT team was approaching to arrest Blinston for the Cline arson. Blinston reportedly fled from the team, but was taken into custody after a brief and violent struggle.
Butte County deputy district attorneys Niels Bringsjord and Mark Emmons, who prosecuted the case, called 35 witnesses to testify against Blinston, including experts in DNA and cellphone GPS technology, as well as forensic pathologists and an anthropologist. Hundreds of pieces of evidence, such as photos, diagrams, surveillance videos, phone data and business records were presented to the jury.
Using cellphone GPS evidence, the prosecution was able to show that after a day of working for the tree trimming crew at the Severs residence, Blinston returned on an apparent “scouting trip” to the couple’s home on the evening of May 22, 2020 before returning to Oroville. It was the following morning he returned and killed Loreen and attempted to kill Homer.
Rogers said the tree-trimming company Blinston worked for was cooperative in the entire investigation and trial.
However, Blinston did not testify in the trial.
Due to the multiple murders, Blinston faces a mandatory sentencing term of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing has been set for 3 p.m., June 14 in Butte County Superior Court.
“I would like to thank Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey and his office for their tireless work on this case,” Rogers said. “As well as the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Oroville Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies who helped bring Blinston to justice.”