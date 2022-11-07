For the first time ever almonds reigned supreme in Tehama County, bringing in a total value of $77.9 million in 2021, with walnuts coming in a close second at $76.6 million. This was according to the county’s 2021 Crop Report presented by Agricultural Commissioner Doni Rulofson to the Board of Supervisors during the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
Overall the county’s agricultural revenues saw an increase of 26 percent from 2020, bringing in a total of more than $330 million. That is an increase of $69 million in revenues.
Rulofson said 2021’s top five agriculture value producers in the county was almonds, then walnuts, followed by beef cattle at $27.6 million, prunes at $25 million and olives at $21.1 million.
According to Rulofson, for years walnuts were the county’s top crop, but due to an increase in almond acreage and crop prices 2021 saw a flip-flop in the top two crops.
Beef cattle values saw an increase of 8 percent over 2020, with the Livestock and Poultry category brining in a total value of $32.4 million.
Table olives saw a large jump from 2020’s dismal $11 million value due to a much better production year. Olives are an alternate year crop, but that alone did not account for 2021’s increase as the 2020 crop saw damage during bloom.
In addition, the report showed table olive bearing acreage continues to decrease. Acreage in 2020 was 4,377 and down to 4,161 in 2021. Ten years ago the total acreage in the county was 6,365.
Field crops (wheat, alfalfa, grain and other hay, corn and miscellaneous) brought in a total value of $6.9 million, up more than a million from 2020.
Seed crops’ total value was up significantly from 2020’s $235,400 to $819,200 in 2021.
However, vegetable crop values went down to $281,800 from $331,300 the year before.
Nursery products total value was $17.6 million and Apiary Products and Services totaled $19.9 million.
Livestock and Poultry Products, including milk, animal fiber and eggs total value was $12.5 million.
The category of Pasture and Range brought $14 million to the county and Timber Products’ total was $4.9 million – down significantly from $52 million in 2020.
According to the report’s A Glimpse Into the Past, the biggest change in agricultural value in the past 10 years was a decrease in grain hay from 4,491 acres down to 1,186 acres and a value of $2 million to only $482,400 in 2021; and an increase in almonds from 9,399 bearing acres to 17,922 acres and a value of $23 million to $77 million. The other big changes were a large decrease in corn production and an increase in grape production.
The county continues to fight the invasive/exotic insect species of small hive beetle, glassy-winged sharpshooter, light brown apple moth, European grapevine moth, Asian citrus psyllid, Mediterranean fruit fly, Oriental fruit fly, melon fly, Japanese beetle and gypsy moth.
In addition, the fight against noxious weeds continues.
There are 31 registered organic growers with a total of 151,765 acres in Tehama County, according to the report.
Tehama County has 32 certified direct market producers which sell directly to the consumer and two certified farmer’s markets – Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce and Saturday Market by the River.
The annual report was dedicated to Loren Gehrung, Richard Borchard and David Stoffel – all of whom served in the county’s Agricultural Department.