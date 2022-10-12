The Altacal Audubon Society will host the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at five different venues in Butte, Glenn and Tehama counties in the coming weeks.
“Visitors can enjoy a display of the spectacular winning images (and videos) and learn more about local birdlife in the northern Sacramento valley,” read a release issued by the Altacal Audubon Society. “Reproductions of the winning photos will be available for sale.”
According to the release, this is the 13th year the contest has been held and winning photos, videos and honorable mentions were selected from 2,416 entrants from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and seven Canadian provinces and territories to appreciate the wonder of birds and the places they inhabit.
“The competition continued to award the Female Bird Prize and Video Prize, which were successfully introduced last year,” read the release. “The Female Bird Prize highlights female birds, which are often overlooked and underappreciated in bird photography and conservation. The Video Prize recognizes the dynamic movement and behavior of birds and the ways we view and memorialize them.”
The winners of Altacal’s local photo contest – which features photographers that live in Butte, Glenn, or Tehama counties and photographs of birds that were taken in these three counties – will also be on display.
The exhibit will be on display at several area locations in the coming weeks, including the following:
– The Willows Free Library, 201 N. Lassen St., Willows, on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
– The Altacal Audubon Society Office, 635 Flume St., Chico, on Saturday from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
– The Sacramento River Discovery Center, 1000 Sale Lane, Red Bluff, on Oct. 21 from 5-8:30 p.m.
– The Oroville Library Conference Room, 1820 Mitchell Ave., Oroville, on Oct. 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. According to the release, all attendees will receive a free drawing ticket for a chance to win a pair of Vortex binoculars.
Serving Butte, Glenn and Tehama counties, the Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need. Audubon works throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education and on-the-ground conservation. State programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners give Audubon an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1905, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive.
For more information, visit www.audubon.org.