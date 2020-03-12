A November run-off in still seems likely for John Leach and Jerry Crow, the candidates running to fill the seat being vacated by Tehama County Supervisor Burt Bundy in District 5.
However, the third candidate Malinda Shotwell continues to garner more votes according to new election numbers released on Tuesday, March 10.
All numbers are unofficial and have yet to be certified as tabulations continue.
Leach, of Corning, continues to lead with 1,263 votes or 45.35 percent of the vote down from last Tuesday’s count. Crow, of Los Molinos, maintains in second with 900 votes and 32.32 percent of the vote. Shotwell’s votes doubled from 345 to 622 this week and she now has 22.33 percent of the vote over the last count of 20.24 percent.
“I’m not going away,” said Shotwell. “I plan on hanging on and serving the community no matter what happens,” Shotwell said. “I love this community.”
District Five covers the east part of Corning past the railroad, Vina, Capay, Kirkwood, the City of Tehama and Los Molinos.
Tehama County Supervisors Candy Carlson, District 2, and Steve Chamblin, District , both ran unopposed and retained their seats.
Measure G seems to have been voted down by Tehama County voters, with several votes against the measure added to the total count this week. These new numbers seem to mirror last week’s results, seemingly defeating the proposed countywide one percent sales tax increase. As of Tuesday, it was reported that 83.89 percent voted of voter had voted “no,” on the measure that garnering only 16 percent support. The measure required a 50 percent vote plus one to pass.
Measure G was placed on the March 2020 primary ballot by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors as an attempt to close what they called a gap in the general fund budget to maintain county services and public safety staffing levels. If the measure had passed, estimates states that it was projected to have raised $7.9 million.
Opponents of the measure said that the county is not required by law to disclose how the funds are to be spent, they are skeptical of how the money will be handled.
In all Tehama County has 35,230 registered voters and as of Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. and a voter turn-out of 17,519.