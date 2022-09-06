Tickets for the 12th annual Beef ‘n Brew in Downtown Red Bluff are now available at The Loft, Plum Crazy and the Chamber of Commerce office for $40 and online at www.redbluffbeefnbrew.com or Eventbrite. Tickets at the gate for the Friday, Sept. 17 event will be $50 and “cash only.”
On the night of the event, which starts at 5 p.m., tickets can be turned in for a mug and voucher at Bob’s Tires on west Walnut Street or north Main near Darkside, or Cone Kimball Plaza.
The event features beef appetizers and craft beers available until 8 p.m.
Tehama County CattleWomen, Red Bluff Downtown Business Association are the sponsors with help from 20-30 Club.
Organizers are excited to have many beef appetizers that night, with Walnut Street Subculture having Tri Tip Burnt Ends; The Broom Closet will have Beef Stew and Witches Brew; Lassen Steak House will be at the Gold Exchange with Prime Rib.
In addition, Flare by Red Bluff Performing Arts Center and Kevin Shadish plan to have Cabernet and Black Pepper Roast Beef with Carmelized Onions and Blue Cheese, and water will be available throughout.
Cindys Famous Meat Balls will be at Bobs Tires and on Oak Street, Rolling Hills Casino and Copper and Clay will be participating and Tips will be on Walnut Street.
Red Bluff’s downtown Main Street will feature Vici Miranda at Re/Max serving Carne Asada Nachos; Ramon Alvarez at the Palomino Room will have Queso-Birna Tostadas and Robert Heard of Chuckwagon BBQ at Huckleberry amd Co. will make something with brisket.
Bob’s Southern Bistro will be at Movement Mortgage with seven Cheese Mac and Roast Beef Shooters and Can-a-Treats and More will be front of US Bank with Smoked Brisket.
The Round Up Saloon on Washington will have a beef appetizer from Adrian Hermandez.
Other appetizer hosts will include Hoondog’s LLC with Dave Aguiar with Brisket Sliders, Amber McDonald plans to have Burnt Ends with Bourbon Peach BBQ Sauce, and Two Drunk Guys and a BBQ will do something with brisket.
On Main Street beef entrees will be by Legendary with Izzy’s Bagels; Plum Crazy with Main Street Deli; Red Bluff Round Up Mercantile with A & R Meats, Timos Title with Carrie Adams, Against the Grain at Spurgeon’s, and Tehama Wellness Spa.
Rolling Hills Casino is sponsoring the mugs for the beer as well as serving a beef appetizer.
Craft beers from 5 to 8 p.m. will be available on Walnut Street at First Place Barber Shop, Subculture, Gold Exchange, Red Bluff Kiwanis Club, Northern California Title, and Bob’s Tire; and on Oak Street at Pretty in Pink Fashion Boutique, Copper and Clay, Rolling Hills Casino, and Ritual Salon.
On Main Street stores serving beers will be All State, Accents, Re/Max, Huckleberry & Co., Plum Crazy, Red Bluff Round Up Mercantile, Milinda’s, Coldwell Banker, Movement Mortgage, and Timos Title.
From 7-10 p.m., at Cone Kimball Plaza, vouchers can be turned in for a tri-tip wrap and cup of beer while enjoying the music of Lance Michael Cornwell Band.
This year’s Celebrity Pourers will be Clay and Lily Parker, Rich DuVarney, Julie Kelley, Beth and Bob Chaney, Michelle Blunkall, Tammi Henderson, Josh Davy, and Mike and Kendra McCluskey.
Mike Collins will be purchasing about 400 pounds of tri-tip for the wraps that he and his crew will be grilling. Three Siskiyou County CattleWomen, Cheryl Foster, Stacey Jackson and Leanne Brown will be the beef appetizer judges, whom I will escort during the evening, and the winner will receive a trophy plus a $ 150 gift card from Red Bluff Ace Hardware.
The Red Bluff FFA will help Saturday morning set up the event, taking the helium filled beer balloons to the stores that will have craft beers that night. We are lucky to have Bob McConnell design the map showing the location of the beef and beer so guests don’t miss one.
We have wonderful sponsors for the beef and for the event. At event committee’s last planning meeting, they were remembering the year it rained and the people still came for the entertainment, dancing and food.