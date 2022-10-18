The 107th Annual Rustic Fall Chamber Dinner was held at the Rustic Rose in Red Bluff on the evening of Oct. 11. A casual affair, the event featured a variety of food trucks, wine toss, whiskey wall, silent auction, and community awards.
It was a sold out event with 200 people enjoying the rustic setting with Red Bluff/Tehama County Chamber of Commerce Manager Dave Gowan introducing Congressman Doug LaMalfa, and inviting elected officers, veterans, first responders, chamber directors and ambassadors stand for recognition.
During the presentation of awards, Haley Ray of Tehama Floral Company introduced the Chamber Ambassador, Trisha Troberg
Chamber Chairwoman Liz Forsberg of Moule’s Glass introduced Sean Rix of State Farm Insurance as Director of Year. Rix is also Red Bluff Round-Up Director.
This year the Chamber Beautification Award was a tie with Liz Mendenhall of Izzy’s Bagelsand Kelly Troehler of Copper & Clay awarded for the amazing work done on the outside and inside of their businesses.
Dave Gowan presented the Spirit Award to Nico Clemente of Red Hat Fire Protection for giving out over 900 fire extinguishers to local families during the Fourth of July week in conjunction of the Chamber fireworks booth.
Courtny Abbassi accepted the Chamber's 2022 Business Award for Bud's Jolly Kone on Antelope Boulevard. The business opened in 1964 and Abbassi is the third generation owner. "Our Mom and Pop shop has been passed down from my mom, Theresa Abbassi, from my grandparents, Bob and Pat Carell. Our family hold this so close to our hearts as it's a true honor to be able to serve this community," she said.
The 2022 Gene Penne Business and Community Leadership Award for Exceptional Personal Commitment to the Red Bluff/Tehama County Business Community went to Vicki Davis Stroud.
“Vicki has been a lifelong resident of Red Bluff. She has always been very involved in our community through her work in the banking industry, Rotary Club, the Red Bluff Roundup Association, and Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” said Randy Hansen, Chamber Finance. “She has led by example in the community how to be inspired and work hard to see projects finished and to be a blessing to many people. Her latest work of passion has been the Red Rock Statue Memorial. She has been an example of strong, leadership, in business, civic organizations for decades here in Red Bluff.”
The winner of the event’s Best Decorated Table was Greenville Rancheria.
During the evening Lacy Wilson Art painted a buffalo on green grass with fluffy white clouds.
The event featured a silent auction with items donated from community groups, businesses and individuals.