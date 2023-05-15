What a generous community! This year the Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction on May 6 had 357 lots sold and as of May 8 the sale total was $1,144,732 with add-on money still coming in. Back in the 1970’s or 80’s, those involved in the event were so excited when the sale grossed a $100,000. The 2022 total was $1.3 million with 306 lots sold.
During the auction’s 2023 Sale of Champions, Red Bluff High School FFA member Cash Parker’s Supreme Grand Champion Charolais steer went for $9 lb. to Attorneys at Law, McCarthy and Rubright. Reserve Grand Champion Steer raised and handled by Red Bluff FFA member Catlyn Mackey sold for $ 6 lb. to Taco Bell.
Tehama County Beef Ambassador Samantha Prouty, member of Antelope 4-H sold her 4-H Champion Market Steer at $13 lb. to Trayham Ranches. Prouty showed her steer in the judging class, but her brother led her steer in the sale ring because she was at California Polytechnic State University for the state judging competitions. Reserve Champion Market Steer was exhibited by Jordyn Staley, Independent handler selling at $13 lb. to Redding Kia.
In the Swine Division, the Grand Champion Swine was shown by Abigail Oreiley, Independent handler selling to Jeff Godwin for $ 11lb. Reserve Grand Champion Swine raised and sold by Savannah Hopping of Corning High School FFA sold at $21 lb to Crown Motors. Reserve FFA Champion Swine was exhibited by Ally Schenk, Independent member selling at $11 lb to Red Bluff Veterinary Clinic. Reserve 4H Champion Swine shown by Jayden Byrd, El Camino 4-H, sold to Schene Enterprises for $19 lb.
The Grand Champion Market Lamb, raised and sold by Laney Parker of Red Bluff FFA went for $26 lb. to Shasta Farm & Equipment. Reserve Grand Champion Lamb was exhibited by Weston Cormany of El Camino 4-H selling to Andersen & Son Shelling for $34 lb. Reserve Champion FFA Lamb sold by Johanna Geveden, Red Bluff FFA member sold for $17 lb. to Accent Properties. Reserve Champion 4-H Lamb was exhibited by Hayley Byrd, El Camino 4-H selling for $32 lb to Redding Roofing Supply.
El Camino 4-H member Braxton Byrd raised and sold the Grand Champion Market Goat to Les Schwab Tire Red Bluff and Corning for $34 lb. Reserve Grand Champion Goat handled by Hannah Hamre of Los Molinos FFA went for $22 lb to Louckes Landscape Supply. Reserve 4-H Champion Goat was shown by Ty Ellis, El Camino 4-H selling to Cedar Creek Corporation, for $37 lb. Los Molinos 4-H member Harrison Hamre sold the Reserve FFA Champion Goat to Lok Tite Mini Storage for $16 lb.
The Supreme Champion Pen of Market Rabbits raised and shown by Emma Caylor of Corning 4-H went for $1,200 to Big Time Pest Control. Reserve Supreme Champion pen shown by Gavin Rodrigues, Manton 4-H member sold for $900 to David & Lane Ferriera. FFA Reserve Champion pen sold by Stormie Coleman of Corning FFA for $1,050 to Bell Carter Foods. The 4-H Reserve Champion pen of rabbits shown by Ashlynd Hafey, Red Bluff FFA was bought by three buyers, Bunn Fencing, Top Shop Designs and Embroidery Shoppe for $2,200.
There was no poultry this year due to the avian flu.
Thanks to all the listed buyers because you will recognize the names of repeat buyers from previous years, and everyone was so generous. I apologize if you purchased an animal, and I didn’t mention you because several times there was only “Thank you buyer” posted on the wonderful video or I misspelled your name, or you purchased more animals than I listed.
The awesome auctioneers were Jake and Randy Parnell of Cattlemen’s Livestock Market.
First time I remember it raining during junior livestock auction, and it was a cloud burst in the afternoon. The rain was so loud on the Don Smith Pavilion’s metal roof it nearly muffled the auctioneer’s chant. The steers came into the sale ring with rain sparkling on their hides.
Thanks to Cornerstone Bank for coffee and doughnuts as purchasers picked up buyer number and sale order. Golden State Farm Credit hosted a beef sandwich for lunch with 4-H and FFA members offering bottled water all day, donated by Red Bluff Round Up.
Volume buyers were Crown Motors with 13 head; Corning Ford 11 head; 10 head each to Taco Bell and Cedar Creek Corporation, nine head to Outback Contractors and John Wheeler Logging, eight head to Les Schwab Tire, Herrick Grapevines, seven head to Tri R Gas, six head to Shasta Farm and Equipment and Basin Enterprises, and five head to Redding Kia, Andersen and Son Shelling, All American Emergency Services, four head to McCarthy and Rubright, Red Bluff Vet Clinic, Les Schwab Corning, Lok Tite Mini Storage, Crain Walnut Shelling, Red Bluff Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Hawes Ranch and Farm Supply, three head to Clay and Lily Parker, Grange Co-op, M D Site Grading, P J Helicopters, Corning Chevrolet and Buick, Vesta Resources, Dusty and Shanna deBraga, Sierra Pacific Foundation, J & J Pump, Daggorete Orchards, Harbert Roofing, Lamb Unlimited Engineering, and Tehama Angus Ranch.
One or two head were purchased by Independent Structures, Steve E Park, Ron and Janice Knight Family, Charles Mueller Trucking, Shuffleberger Construction, Mike and Kendra McCluskey, Red Bluff Motor Sports, Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen, Crain Ranch, Automotive Plus, Napa Auto Parts, Green Waste of Tehama, Bengard Ranch, Physical Therapy and Wellness Center, Shasta Livestock, California Walnut Co., Big Time Pest Control, T X Bar Grassfed, Cottonwood Veterinary, Heritage Ag Insurance, Walberg Construction, Pacific Farms, Proof Positive Consulting, Corning Mini Storage, Corning Chevrolet Buick, K & Dudley, A & R Custom Butchering, Jackson and Sands Engineering, California Giant Berry Farm, Quanto Aviation Services, Pine Creek Cattle Co, Wendi Lou Mini Market, Sharpesville, Inc. Staley Livestock, Kristan Gray, Quality Timber Falling, Mark and Jane Stuart, K, Knauff, Pat Jenkins, Long and Long Orchard, Sunve Enterprises, Grate Ranch, Tompkins Electric, Henkels and McCoy, Hi Tech Diesel Specialist, Johnson Family Farm, Kents Meat Market, Lepage Co; Jones Financial, Pochop Trucking, Larry and Shelly Treat, ACE Hardware, Brad Peek, Traynham Ranch, Jake Parnell, Red Bluff Motor Sports, Jeff Godwin, Tony Adiego, Wright Brothers, Bid Cal Online Auction, Collins Enterprises, Alpha Omega, Xtre Steel Construction, Grass Valley Ranch, CAPEX, Mel Avila, Rob & Marge McGrew, M Peacher Construction, Eggleston, J B Cusik Co., Borror Brothers, Golden State Farm Credit, Furtado Ag & Mike-Brandy Hill, David and Theresa Lindeman, David and Cindy Stroing and Bandera USA, Chet Wood, Escar Farming, By The River Assisted Living, Mt Lassen Trout Farm, Franklin Anderson, Bell Carter Food, Ocampo, A Bar A Cattle and J J Quarter Horses, Fire Water Supply, Vesta Resources, All American Emergency, Raygoza, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale, John Owens Ranches, Greg Long Ranch, Prouty Livestock, Hill Enterprises, Tremont Café, Willows Vet Clinic, Serene Pumping, Mike Dudley Enterprises, Miller Trucking, Bert and Anne Owens, Martinez Ranch Management, Franklin Anderson, Tink Inc., Accurate Clipper Sharpening, Embroidery Shoppe, Holiday Ranch, Stromer Realty, X 3 Steel Construction, Red Bluff Interiors, Arch Security, Hutchins Inc; Stroing Livestock, J & M Construction, Tri County Bank, Doug and Aaron Thomas, Park Legacy Queen Bees, Trip Jacks Construction, Tom Dale, Hall Brothers Mortuary, Knorr Management, Samanthas Day Care, Luke Thomas and Jordan Sinclair, JWJ Cattle Co., Jordan Johnson, BJH Construction, Inc., Mesa Productions, Richards Construction, Energy Delivery Partners, North Valley Ag and Jean Barton.