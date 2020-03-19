Applications available for Tehama Together scholarships

Local non-profit, Tehama Together, will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to graduating 2020 seniors from Mercy High School and/or Red Bluff High School. The scholarships are in honor of local attorney Dennis Albright, a Tehama Together board member, who died of cancer in 2018.
The scholarships are intended for those students who have shown an interest in careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Applications are available in the Counseling Centers of Mercy and Red Bluff high schools, and are due on March 31.