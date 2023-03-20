Plans and specification for two Jewitt Creek bridge replacements, one on Kirkwood Road and the other on Columbia Avenue, both south of Corning, were approved by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on March 14.
Tehama County Public Works Senior Civil Engineer Jessica Pecha said the projects were approved for replacement through the Federal-Aid Highway Bridge Program.
“The purpose and need of these projects is to replace the existing bridges with ones that meet current American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials standards for load capacity, safety, and geometry,” she said.
These two projects have been combined into one construction contract for economy of scale and efficiency of project management. The combined engineer’s estimate is approximately $7,732,000.
Pecha said the way an entity can construct these small bridges quickly and efficiently is to shut down the roads, requiring detours around Kirkwood and Columbia during bridge replacement.
The county’s request for authorization for construction funding for the project was last submitted to Caltrans and FHWA in January.
After funding is authorized, the county will advertise the project on CIPList.com and post the Notice to Bidders in two local newspapers. Construction is scheduled to begin in June 2023.
In the near future, Public Works said they will be asking the Board in anticipation of the construction of the project, to include a consultant agreement to provide construction management services for the bridge replacements.
Along with approving the plans and specifications, the board authorized Public Works Director Jim Simon to solicit bids for the project.