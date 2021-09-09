Reports to the Red Bluff Police Department of two armed men who had been in a confrontation on Main Street on Sept. 1, led to the arrest of the two suspects.
It was also reported that Hiloplito Hernandes, 19, of Cottonwood had been involved in a confrontation with another person at the AM PM service station and had placed a firearm in his waistband before running across Main Street towards Walgreens store around 2:24 p.m.
At the same time, police dispatch received a second report of a male in a black sedan getting a rifle from the trunk of the vehicle, loading the firearm and getting back into the vehicle before driving towards Luther Road, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
A Red Bluff police officer on Kimball Road reportedly saw Hernandes running in the area with a firearm, as officers from the Red Bluff Police Department, the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, state parole, Tehama County
Sheriff’s Department and Probation Department, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the area. Hernandes allegedly jumped a fence into Extra Self Storage, 395 Kimball Road, as law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area.
Officers located Hernandes on the 500 block of Spyglass Drive, but he was reportedly no longer in possession of a firearm. He was arrested on a felony no-bail warrant for possession of a short- barreled rifle/shotgun.
Police said Hernandes admitted to discarding the firearm he had in his possesion on the roof of the storage facility on Kimball Road.
With the assistance of the Red Bluff Fire Department, police recovered a loaded 9MM Glock handgun from the roof.
Hernandes was booked into the Tehama County Jail on the outstanding warrant and suspicion of possession of a firearm without a serial number, a minor (under 21 years of age) in possession of a handgun and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.
A short time later, an officer saw a black BMW sedan that matched the description of the vehicle at the AM PM gas station where the unidentified man had placed the rifle in trunk. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, Kenneth James Schoeb, 29, of Red Bluff refused to yield until the pursuit reached Aloha Street in Red Bluff where the man was taken into custody.
Inside the BMW, officers reportedly located an assault rifle and a high capacity ammunition magazine.
Police said Schoeb ultimately led them to a location on Monroe Avenue near Highway 36W where officers discovered another assault rifle underneath leaves and debris Schoeb had allegedly hid after the incident at AM PM.
Schoeb was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer, possession of an assault rifle, and possession of a high capacity magazine.