Two armed robberies occurred on the 400 block of Ventura Avenue in Gerber around 6:35 a.m., April 14, the suspects fleeing before sheriff's deputies could arrive.
The person allegedly robbed reported he was approached by a slender unknown male suspect dressed all in black and wearing a ski mask covering his face, said the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
The robber reportedly pointed a pistol at the victim threatening to shoot him if he did not hand over all everything in his pocket. The victim didn't have anything in his pockets, and the alleged robber ran away, leaving the victim unharmed.
The suspect was described as a white male, early to mid-20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 to 140 pounds.
A second victim of a similar circumstance reported being robbed by a slender black male suspect dressed in black and wearing a ski mask covering his face. In this incident the alleged robber produced a pistol and demanded money from the victim who was outside his Ventura Avenue home getting ready for work. This incident also occurred on April 14 around the same time as the first armed robbery.
The victim said the suspect pointed a pistol at him and demanded money. He gave the suspect the money in his pocket which was about $40 in cash. The suspect then left on foot, leaving the victim unharmed.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating these incidents and any information provided by the public is welcomed. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 530-529-7900.