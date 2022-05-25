Mental heath is the focus this month at the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, in conjunction with Tehama County's Mental Health Awareness Month.
It is believed the “Arts” can play a part in providing healing, relaxation and actual changes in the brain when one uses art as a therapy.
In addition to its current Art Exhibit, "Just Breathe: Seeing Art As A Way to Heal”, the Gallery is sharing some of avenues for healing by offering fun introductions to techniques that have reportedly helped people to realign their lives.
Gallery volunteers will offer a workshop 9:30-10:30 a.m., this Saturday, May 28 at the Gallery, utilizing Neurographica, a fairly new method of using art to heal and bring about a state of relaxation.
Sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council, the classes are free and all materials will be provided, although donations are gratefully accepted. Classes are geared for beginners and do not require talent, but are best for those 12 or older.
To sign up, email tcacarts@gmail.com