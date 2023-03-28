The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is inviting artists to submit their original artwork to the 2023-2024 California Duck Stamp Art Contest. Submissions will be accepted May 1 through June 9. The contest is open to U.S. residents 18 years of age or older as of March 23, 2023.
The artwork must depict the ring-necked duck, the species selected by the California Fish and Game Commission.
Often found in small flocks, these small to medium-sized diving ducks frequent shallower bodies of water including fresh marshes, wooded ponds and flooded agricultural fields. They are identified by their noticeably peaked head, which on males is an iridescent black that continues down across the back and chest. The namesake ring around their neck is usually difficult to see, but the prominent white bands around their bill are easily recognizable.
The winning artwork will be reproduced on the 2023-2024 California Duck Stamp. The top submissions are traditionally showcased at the Pacific Flyway Decoy Association’s art show, which is scheduled to take place in July.
All entries must be accompanied by a completed participation agreement and entry form. These forms and the official rules are available online at wildlife.ca.gov/duck-stamp/.
The design is to be in full color and in the medium, or combination of mediums, of the artist’s choosing, except that no photographic process, digital art, metallic paints or fluorescent paints may be used in the finished design. Photographs, computer-generated art, art produced from a computer printer or other computer/mechanical output device (air brush method excepted) are not eligible for entry and will be disqualified.
The design must be the contestant’s original hand-drawn creation. The entry design may not be copied or duplicated from previously published art, including photographs, or from images in any format published on the Internet.
Entries will be judged in June. The judges’ panel, which will consist of experts in the fields of ornithology, conservation, and art and printing, will choose first, second and third-place winners, as well as honorable mention. Entrants need not reside in California. Current and former CDFW employees are ineligible.
Since 1971, CDFW’s annual contest has attracted top wildlife artists from around the country. All proceeds generated from stamp sales go directly to waterfowl conservation projects throughout California.
CDFW will produce the stamps, which can be requested by interested individuals at wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/.