Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reaching out to its customers encouraging them to update their home phone number, mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.
PG&E sent emails to about 62,000 customers with incomplete contact information earlier this month. Later this week, the company will mail postcards to about 95,000 customers who have no phone number or email on file.
While PG&E has contact information from most of its more than 5 million electric customers, there are still some who have not provided it or need to update the information.
In the North State, this includes 2134 customers in Butte County, 303 in Colusa County, 338 in Glenn County, 26 in Lassen County, 174 in Plumas County, 880 in Shasta County, 1228 in Sutter County, 949 in Tehama County, and 805 in Yuba County.
PG&E authorities said it is important that all customers keep their information updated so the company can share important wildfire safety alerts.
In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and safety information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and pge.com.
“Being prepared ahead of wildfires and other emergencies is essential to keeping our families, friends and neighbors safe,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “We are asking each of our customers to be sure we have their latest, most up-to-date contact information so that we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”
Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:
- Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors
- Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate
- Clear defensible space around your home or business.
- Visit http://www.safetyactioncenter. for more information about how to prepare.
For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealertsor by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.