A new restaurant in Corning, Asian Garden, was welcomed to the community with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Monday.
Since opening its doors a few weeks ago, the restaurant at 908 Highway 99W has been very busy and was even more so during Monday's event as city officials, Chamber of Commerce board members, residents and restaurant staff joined in the grand opening activities.
Kimberly Yeh, owner of the business, said she has felt great support from the city, chamber and community.
“People have personally thanked me for opening the restaurant,” she said. “I feel so welcome.”
Joining the ribbon-cutting, overseen by Chamber Manager Christina Hale, was Mayor Robert Snow, Chamber Board President Christine Fears who welcomed the restaurant and thanked Yeh for becoming a member of the community and chamber.
Also attending the ceremony was city council members Shelly Hargens and Dave Demo, and chamber board members Terry Barbo, Renee Dent and Rosie Flores.
Yeh said Corning was the first place she thought of when deciding where to open her business.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Yeh and her staff thanked all in attendance by serving authentic Chinese food and Poke from the restaurant's diverse menu.
The restaurant is currently open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday and closed on Tuesdays.