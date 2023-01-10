With the 70th annual Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association’s Winter Dinner just days away, the event Chairman Mike McCluskey said his committee is arranging the final donations for the corresponding 19th annual Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser.
The Winter Dinner opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium in Red Bluff featuring a prime-rib dinner by Mike Collins and crew at 6:30 p.m.
A long list of items have been donated for the fundraiser’s silent and live auction, including a load of roadbase delivered, set of Big O Tires and installation, black walnut and pecan handcrafted game table created and donated by Bill Borror, working cowdog puppy, one ton of liquid or half tone loose sale mineral supplement, half tone 28 percent Bovalyx cattle supplement, homemade treats and a gun raffle.
At the door and presale tickets for the dinner are $40 and available at Hawes Ranch and Farm Supply, The Loft at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply, Golden State Farm Credit, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale, Cornerstone Bank in Red Bluff – in Corning at Ace Hardware on South Avenue – in Orland at the Orland Livestock Commission Yard on Highway 99W – and in Cottonwood at Shasta Farm and Equipment.
One of the highlights of the event will be the announcement of the Cattlemen's Man of the Year, and recognition of the CattleWomen's Cowbelle of the Year.
“The list of silent and live auction items goes on and on and will have a little of something of interest for everyone,” said Jean Barton, member of the event committee and Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association.
Raffle tickets and drawing, wine tasting, no-host bar and lots of visiting round out the evening.
The Tehama District Fairgrounds is located at 650 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff.