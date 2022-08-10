In addition to back-to-school shopping, Tehama County Public Health reminds all parents and caregivers it’s time to catch up on immunizations for their children.
Whether a child is a baby starting at a new childcare facility, a toddler heading to preschool, a student going back to elementary, middle, or high school, or is a college freshman, parents are urged to check that their child’s vaccinations are up to date.
Students will need to be up to date with all required immunizations before classes begin and may be turned away from school if they don’t meet immunization requirements, stated Tehama County Health Services Agency.
The COVID-19 immunization is not a required school vaccination. However, if parents/guardians wanting to get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 can do so. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe for children to receive their COVID-19 vaccine on the same day they receive other vaccines.
In August the Red bluff Public Health Office, 1850 Walnut St., Building E, will have immunization appointments available Tuesdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., walk-ins on Wednesdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Thursdays appointments or walk-ins 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment call (530) 527-6824 or 1-800-655-6854.
At the Corning Public Health Office, 275 Solano St., immunizations are available 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 12 and 19. Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred by calling (530) 824-4890.