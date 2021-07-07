Los Molinos has a new honorary mayor. Bailey Baker, who works at Nuway Market in Los Molinos, won the title in a close race against opponents Jani Brewer and Candi Mason.
As this is one “election” that can literally be bought, Baker earned the honor by raising the most money during the 2021 Los Molinos Honorary Mayors Contest.
So far, Baker's duties included leading the annual 4th of July Parade in Los Molinos, as well as presiding over the fun at the annual PlayDay at Mill Creek Park.
Baker brought in $4,985.58 by collecting money deposited in jars located in businesses around the small town and hosting fundraisers during the race.
Mason, owner of The Cabin Saloon in Los Molinos takes the first honorary vice mayor's position earning $4,746.37.
Coming in third and snagging the title of Second Vice President was Brewer who raised $1,521.39.
Funds raised during the honorary mayors race benefit the town's annual 4thof July Parade and play day at Mill Creek Park.
If Baker is ever unable to perform her duties as mayor, the vice mayors will be called on to do the job.