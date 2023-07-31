The 18th Annual Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation Grant Ceremony will take place Saturday next to the new training building behind the Orland Fire Department 810 Fifth St.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Aug. 5 ceremony focuses on the Foundation created by Leo and Fern Barceloux for the purpose of funding religious, charitable, scientific, literary, and educational organizations benefiting people in and around the community of Orland.
One of this year’s Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation grant recipients is the Friends of the Orland District Cemeteries and Wreaths Across America to help completion of monuments to veterans at the Odd Fellows' Cemetery and placement of military seals of each branch.
Another recipient is the Orland Community Scholarship Association for the Leo and Fern Barceloux scholarship for Orland High School seniors.
Additional recipients are the Orland Volunteer Fire Department to purchase of automatic external defibrillators; Glenn Chorale for permanent storage of instruments, props and supplies; Glenn County Canine Association to fund the purchase of metal protective cages with quick release in patrol cars; Glenn County Senior Nutrition Program for purchase of trays and utensils; Hidden Treasures Sanctuary and Rescue for fund spaying and neutering of pets; Orland Little League for updating lighting, fencing, and signage; and Orland Quilters for batting and completion of quilts.
To date, the Foundation has distributed over $635,000 to more than 50 local organizations including, but not limited to, the following: Northern Valley Catholic Services, St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Alta Schmidt Historical Society Museum, Avenue of Lights, City of Orland, Glenn County Business Education, Glenn County Canine Association, Glenn County Special Olympics, Glenn County Office of Education, Glenn County 4-H Council, Orland Free Library, Orland and Hamilton City Volunteer Fire Departments, Orland High School Football and Wrestling Programs, Orland Junior Varsity Softball, Orland Music Supporters, Orland Newville-Pacific Railroad, Orland High School Athletics, Orland Wood Shop, Orland High School Otters, CK Price Music Department, Mill Street Parent Club, Mill Street Math Lab, Lake Panthers PTO, Lake Elementary School District, Glenn County 4-H, Friends of the Glenn County Fair, Boy and Girl Scouts, Orland Art Center, Orland Women's Improvement Club, Orland Pantry, Orland Police Department, Orland Senior Nutrition Center, Glenn County Senior Center, Town & Country Humane Society, Friends of the Orland Cemetery, Friends of Sacramento Wildlife, First Lutheran Church, Peg Taylor Center, UC Master Gardeners of Glenn County, Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation, Glenn County Fire Chiefs Association and Girls on the Run of the North State.