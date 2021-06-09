A Corning Chamber of Commerce-hosted ribbon cutting ceremony took place on June 4 for the Bartel's Giant Burgers restaurant's new Chuckwagon food truck that serves breakfast, coffees, teas, cocoa and other drinks.
Previous located at the Rolling Hills Equestrian Center, the Chuckwagon is now serving breakfast from 6-11 a.m. daily at Bartel's Giant Burgers, 22355 Corning Road, just west of the freeway from downtown Corning.
Owners of the business, Eric and Victoria Bartel, said they are very excited to share their latest addition with the community.
“We actually have to food trucks associated with Bartel's Giant Burgers, the Chuckwagon and a smaller food truck that we use for catering and community events,” Victoria said.
The Bartel family has owned Bartel's Giant Burgers at five locations, the first openening 45 years ago.
To make an order at the Chuckwagon or reserve the other food truck for events, call 736-9393 or for Bartel's Giant Burgers call 824-2788.