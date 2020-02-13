Wins by the Corning girls and losses by the Corning boys highlighted a full slate of basketball games for county teams as the regular season draws near the end.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oroville 59, Corning 45 (2/11)
The Corning varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s away game against the Oroville Tigers by a score of 59-45.
The Tigers took the lead early in the game, not allowing the Cardinals to take to move ahead at all during the game.
Paradise 46, Corning 32 (2/7)
The Cardinals also lost Friday’s home game against the Paradise Bobcats in the 46-32 Homecoming game.
Coring faces off with the Las Plumas Thunderbirds Friday in Oroville.
Enterprise 72, Red Bluff 66 (2/11)
The Red Bluff boys varsity basketball team lost Tuesday’s home game against Enterprise by a score of 72-66.
Enterprise faces off in Chico with Pleasant Valley on Friday and the Spartans will go head-to-head with the Chico High School Panthers in Chico today.
Shasta 71, Enterprise 68 (2/7)
The Shasta varsity basketball team won Friday’s home game against rival school Enterprise in overtime by a score of 71-68.
Palo Cedro 70, Red Bluff 58
The Red Bluff varsity basketball team lost Friday’s home conference game against the Foothill Cougars by a score of 70-58.
Pleasant Grove 67, Shasta 47 (2/7)
Shasta fell to the Pleasant Valley Vikings in Tuesday’s away game by a score of 67-47.
Shasta junior James Weaver lead the team in scoring with 14 points, followed by junior Jacob Singleton and senior J.T. Beasley with nine pints each.
Shasta takes on the Foothill Cougars in Palo Cedro on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Corning 38, Oroville 27, (2/11)
The Corning varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home game against the Oroville Tigers by a score of 38-27.
Coming from behind during the second quarter, the Cardinals maintained their lead the rest of the game.
The Cardinals will play at home against the Las Plumas Thunderbirds today.
Corning 58, Paradise 15 (2/7)
During Friday’s home game, the Cardinals came out victorious over the visiting Paradise Bobcats with a crushing score of 58-15.
The Cardinals took the game early, allowing the Bobcats to score just four points in the first half.
The Cardinals will play at home against the Las Plumas Thunderbirds today.
Enterprise 65, Red Bluff 48 (2/11)
The Enterprise Hornets won Tuesday’s home conference game against the Red Bluff Spartans by a score of 65-48.
Sophomore Abigail Shoff leads the team in points per game and rebounds per game for the season.
The Hornets will face off against the Pleasant Valley today in Chico.