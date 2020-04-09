Lower Battle Creek in Tehama County is one of the 19 waterways to be part of the Wildlife Conservation Board $24.3 million grant program set to help enhance flows in streams throughout California.
According to the board, the approved projects will provide or lead to a direct and measurable enhancement of the amount, timing and/or quality of water in streams for anadromous fish or special status, threatened, endangered or at-risk species, or to provide resilience to climate change.
The project in Tehama County includes a $689,618 grant to Trout Unlimited to acquire the water rights on lower Battle Creek. The project will dedicate water rights to instream flow in the lower 7.3 miles of Battle Creek to restore dwindling Chinook salmon and steelhead runs and enhance wetlands on private lands managed as part of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
Funding for the 19 projects comes from the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 (Proposition 1). The Act authorized the state legislature to appropriate funds to address the objectives identified in the California Water Action Plan, including more reliable water supplies, the restoration of important species and habitat, and a more resilient and sustainably managed water infrastructure.
Most of the projects to receive grant funding are in central and southern California, however, one other funded project in the Northstate is a $3.8 million grant to California Trout for a cooperative project with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the Cardoza Ranch in Siskiyou County;
For more information about the Wildlife Conservation Board and grant funding visit www.wcb.ca.gov.