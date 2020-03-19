Bedford memories live on in book, ‘Paskenta & Beyond’

Tehama County suffered a loss this month with the death of 101-year-old John Archie Bedford, a man who was incredibly rich in the history of the county - Paskenta in particular.
Bedford passed away on March 3, at The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek in Chico.
He is the author of more than 13 books on the history of Paskenta and other areas of the county, all of which were recently complied by the Tehama County Genealogical and History Society into one volume, Paskenta & Beyond, along with additional materials and photographs. The 388 page book was two and a half years in the making and is a wealth of unforgettable local history.
“I was born on January 19, 1919. Mrs. Lizzie Burt came by horse and buggy and helped my mother give birth,” Bedford wrote. “There was no electricity, no running water. Just a fireplace and a cook stove for heat. The bathroom was outside. I can see why my sisters married young.”
Bedford’s book includes his family history, history of the Nomlaki indians, the towns of Paskenta, Red Bluff, Flournoy, Henleyville, Gleasonville, Newville, Elk Creek, and Corning, people, schools, sawmills, transportation, agriculture and more.
A fourth-generation Tehama County resident, Bedford was born and raised in the rolling Paskenta ranch country on the Nomlaki Indian reservation. He was one of four children born to Archie and Mabel Robinson Bedford. As a boy he spent countless hours working and wandering on the Robinson Ranch, a 5,000-acre sheep and cattle operation.
“I started to Elkins school with a horse and buggy,” Bedford recalls in the book. “Later, it was a light wagon and two mules. We crossed a creek, and sometimes water would run through the wagon. There was no bridge.”
Bedford attended Corning Union High School during which time he had to live in town with his aunt and uncle as there were no school buses into town from Paskenta.
Over the years Bedford worked on several area ranches before joining the U.S. Army and serving overseas during World War II, where he suffered injuries and saw many battles.
Discharged in 1946, Bedford returned home to Paskenta. It was that same year he met a girl named Phyllis at a community dance. They married in 1949 and raised three children. The family raised sheep and cattle on their property in Flournoy while Bedford worked at Crane Mills.
Bedford and Phyllis, who died in 2012, were honorees in the Red Bluff Round Up Parade during its 150th anniversary celebration.
The people he writes about had true grit and rawhide toughness as they raised their families, weathered good and bad times, built towns and schools, ranched, farmed, danced, helped their neighbors, and carved a life for themselves in an isolated corner of southwestern Tehama County.
Copies of Paskenta & Beyond can be purchased from the Book Barn, 619 Oak St., Red Bluff, and directly from the Tehama County Genealogical and History Society by writing a request mailed to P.O. Box 415, Red Bluff, CA 96080; emailing Carol Mieske at president@tcghsoc.org.; or calling Josie Smith, publications editor at 345-0778 for credit card orders. The society has launched an online bookstore at https://tehama-county-genealogical-historical-society.weebly.com for added convenience.