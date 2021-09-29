Eleven years ago, Cathy Tobin, Tehama County CattleWomen Association president, and Irene Fuller, a member of the association and Heartfelt Design businesswoman, got together with Rick Fitzgerald of Red Bluff Downtown Business Association, and started the popular Beef ‘n Brew event.
The business owners wanted the public to see what they had in their stores, and the cattlewomen's association wanted a way to celebrate beef as an appetizer.
It has been a great event ever since.
With the shutdown of the last 17 months due to corona-virus, I haven’t been downtown and it was the first time for me to step inside Zelma's Awards & Laser Engraving, across from the Post Office, on Saturday night as I guided the Beef Judges to the various locations on Walnut, Main and Washington streets. Zelma's Michele Hickok was a National Beef Ambassador from Tehama County and California, when she was a college student.
Siskiyou County CattleWomen Stacey Jackson, Cheryl Foster and LeeAnn Brown sampled all the beef appetizers and selected Movement Mortgage’s Porter injected smoked tri-tip with pickled onions and bleu cheese for the perpetual Judges Choice Trophy. The appetizer was served in a clear spoon with a beef base, a bit of bleu cheese for the taste sensation of umami, and the pink pickled onion on top. It fulfilled the criteria of taste, use and appearance.
A large crowd gathered near Red Bluff Round Up Mercantile, when Red Bluff Round Up partnered with A & R Custom Butchering and Deli for flavorful Korean Short Ribs. I was told they used 200 pounds of beef short ribs so they
would have enough beef for the 1,250 attendees. They were awarded the People's Choice trophy.
Thanks to our beef sponsors Corning Ford, Orland Livestock Commission Yard, Golden State Farm Credit, Animal Health, Suburban Propane, American Hereford Association, Blunkall Napier Insurance and Cornerstone Community Bank, we were able to help with the cost of the beef in each entrée.
This year Downtown Red Bluff Business Association’s Travis Dolling had secured many new craft beers with interesting names.
Serving their house brews were Downtown Ale House, Firehouse Pizza, Palomino Room, Round-Up Saloon. Serving brew were Tehama County Arts Council, The Babe Cave Beauty Lounge and Timios Title.
The threat of rain didn’t keep the crowds away, and thanks to Red Bluff FFA members and Red Bluff’s 20-30 Club for their help during the event.
Traditional tri tip wraps and cup of beer were enjoyed as the attendees danced to the music of Buck Ford and his band at Cone Kimball Plaza.
Mike Collins and Vic Woolery’s crew grilled 400 pounds of tri tip for the wraps.
A wonderful evening in Downtown Red Bluff.