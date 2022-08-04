The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed back one of its own, Sgt. Chris Benson, whose return to the department comes with a canine partner by his side.
“We are very happy to announce the hiring of Sgt. Chris Benson,” Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt said.
Benson worked for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office for about 17 years as a deputy sheriff until he relocated to Modoc County about 4-and-a-half years ago. Benson worked for the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office first as a patrol deputy, eventually becoming a canine handler, and then promoted to patrol sergeant.
For the past three-and-a-half years, Benson has partnered with a canine named Rogue, a 5-year-old male German Shepherd who is certified in handler protection, suspect apprehension, tracking and narcotic detection for heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.
In 2020, with the assistance of a local citizen, generous legal work donated by a prominent local law firm and prominent local certified public accountant firm, Hencratt was able to establish The Tehama County K9 Foundation, a California nonprofit corporation.
The Tehama County K9 Foundation’s specific purpose is to organize and direct a group of qualified volunteers to assist in supporting and training dogs for use by Tehama County law enforcement and to buy the equipment and other incidentals necessary for the raising and training of such dogs.
“This purpose is supported by generous donations from good citizens,” Hencratt added.
Hencratt was able to negotiate the purchase of Rogue from Modoc County for $10,000, with unanimous support from the Tehama County K-9 Foundation’s Board of Directors to expend the funds and complete the deal.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office recognized that this was a unique opportunity to rehire Benson along with his canine partner, which will restart the process of rebuilding the sheriff department’s program.
“Look forward to seeing Rogue and his partner, Sgt. Benson, on the street soon. They will also be present at future K9 fundraising events,” Hencratt said.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the K-9 foundation, purchasing merchandise or learning more about the foundation, can visit www.tehamacountyk9foundation.org.