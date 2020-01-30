It was packed crowds Friday and Saturday at the Tehama District Fairgrounds as this year’s Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale came to a close with the auctioning-off of top quality livestock. The highlights included a livestock dog sold for $16,000 to an Alberta Canada buyer, a champion Angus bull going for $13,000 and two 7-year-old geldings bought for $30,000 each.
The final overall total for all three sales was $2,079,400, just dollars above last year’s total of $2,052,350, but not quite reaching to all time high total of $2.1 million in 2018.
Another big moment of the event was a special recognition of Adam Owens, the sale’s general manager for the past 10 years who has retired from the position to work full time as manager of the his family’s cattle business.
Taking over for Adams will be Assistant Manager Amanda Bradshaw, said Sale Committee member Ron Anderson.
“The sale of bulls, geldings and livestock dogs went really well this year,” Owens said. “We almost matched our all time high on the gelding sale. The crowds were good, especially with the cold, muddy conditions we dealt with.”
He added that over the 10 years he has been manager, he has seen better and better quality animals at the sale.
“The quality of bulls is excellent, the dogs fantastic and geldings better every year,” Owens said. “Because of this, we are seeing people coming into the sale from all across the country, and even out of the country as we saw the top sold dog go to Alberta Canada.”
Consignor of the Year title was a tie going to Don and Diana Cardey of Cardey Ranches of Turlock and Kenny, and Dianne Read of Bar KD Ranch in Culver, Oregon.
The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is a premier event for the livestock and ranching industry in the western states, featuring a trade show, dinners, workshops, classes, award presentations, horse and dog competitions, all of which culminates with many of the industry’s top bulls, geldings and stock dogs.
The Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association hosted the sale’s Western Art Show which featured top of the line western art in a variety of mediums. The art show also featured an artist’s reception and wine and appetizers. The winner of this year’s Best in Show was watercolor artist Jessica Kong of Sacramento.
A total of 17 livestock dogs were auctioned-off in the Don Smith Pavilion on Friday, with Mr Billy, a male border collie bought by Carther Rice of Alberta Canada for $16,000 as the top sale of the day. The average for the sale was $6,147 with a total of $104,500. Last year’s numbers were 17 dogs sold for a total of $117,000, and an average of $6,882.
On Saturday 262 bulls were sold in the Don Smith Pavilion at an average price of $4,498. The sales final total was $1,178,500 – last year’s was $1,149,300.
Geldings sold at an average of $12,066 with 66 horses auctioned off Friday evening in the Pauline Davis Pavilion which was standing room only. The two 7-year-old geldings that went for $30,00 were Nic’s Black Jack sold to Renee Jackson of Nevada, and One Up On Top going to Amy Madron of Red Bluff. The sale’s final total was $796,400, beating last year’s total of $786,050.