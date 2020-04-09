Two men were injured as the result of a big rig hitting a cow on Interstate 5 south of Red Bluff on April 5.
Arsen Sargsyan, 47, of North Hills was driving a 2010 International tractor-trailer south on I-5 north of Flores Avenue around 8:35 p.m. at about 55 mph when he collided with a black cow standing in his lane of traffic, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Sargsyan’s collision with the cow caused the big rig to turn to the left and cross into the northbound lanes of the freeway.
Trenton Morrisseau, 45, of Cottonwood, who was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile around 70 mph in the freeway’s northbound lanes, was struck by the big rig, causing major damage to both vehicles, CHP said.
Morrisseau suffered major injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Sargsyan sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts, CHP reported.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the CHP at 527-2034.