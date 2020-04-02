The American Red Cross has issued a request for blood donations. Through March 18, nearly 4,500 drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus, resulting in more than 150,000 fewer blood donations.
“So much of the blood we collect are at businesses, college campuses . . . they’re all closing,” said American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern. “We certainly don’t want physicians in a place where they have to figure out who gets critical blood.”
Anyone who is healthy is asked to schedule an appointment to give blood as soon as possible. To locate a Red Cross blood donations site go online to https://rdcrss.org/3aazwog.