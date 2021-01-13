FELONY
Joshua Jeeneng Lee, 18, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 9 on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $110,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child/possible injury or death and voluntary manslaughter.
Teresa Ann Zuno, 38, of Shingletown was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Jan. 9 and booked on a no bail warrant for suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
Ruben Villegas Cruz, 28, of Orland was arrested by an Orland police officer Jan. 7 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Maclovio Campos Rodriguez, 35, of Willows was arrested at the Glenn County Jail Jan. 6 and booked without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Steven Dehoyos Hernandez, 50, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan 6 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked on $245,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, possession of deadly weapon, violation of probation and other charges.
Carlos Mungia Zepeda, 37, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 5 on County Road 16 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $135,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment, child abuse and threaten a crime with intent to terrorize.
Felipe Joaquin Cortes, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Jan. 4 at the Glenn County Probation Department and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Walter Joseph Schambach, 43, a transient was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff's deputy Jan. 4 on Highway 45 in Glenn and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as a transient sex offender.
DUI
Abigail Ann Hawes, 32, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 6 on County Road 60 in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salwan Fawzi Mikha, 27, of El Cajon was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 5 on Interstate 5 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.