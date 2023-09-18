FELONY
Terrence Mitchell Armstrong, 38, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on Santa Rosa in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of committing felony while armed, failure to appear in court, forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Jesus Medina Esparza, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on Interstate 5 in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of false personation and other charges.
Ryan Nicholas Lee Garner, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 7 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Penny Renee Gebhard, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on Dale Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Dominic Salvatore Cozzo, 23, of Chico was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 8 on Interstate 5 Willows Rest Area and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child and driving under the influence.
Adrian Rico Pimental, 42, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 8 on N. Humboldt Avenue in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and mail theft.
Sabrina Sue Johnson, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 8 on S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing contraband into jail, failure to appear in court, violation of probation and other charges.
Kenneth Gates, 50, of Woodland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 on Wood Street in Willows and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Stephanie Soriano, 26, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 on County Road 20 in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship and child endangerment.
Riley James Dock Jr., 30, of Elk Creek was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on County Road 306 in Elk Creek and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $65,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, assault, false imprisonment, child endangerment and other charges.
Justice Levi Mitchell, 25, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on Tamarack Way in Willows and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Moises Macedo Bonilla, 34, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on Hillcrest Driving in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court and other charges.
Bobbie Jo Gumpolen, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on Hermosa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.
William Elwood Martin, 54, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on Hermosa Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of child endangerment.
Omar Aguilar, 42, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 12 on Paigewood Drive in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Austin Eugene Rush, 27, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 12 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation.
Randall Scott Hodson, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 12 at the Antelope Bridge over the Sacramento River and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault and other charges.
Joshua Charles Hanson, 30, of Willows was arrested by a Glenn County probation officer Sept. 13 at the probation office and booked into the Glenn County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of probation, possession of controlled substance for sale, get credit using another’s identification and other charges.
Dylon Joseph Wagoner, 29, of Orland was arrested by a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on Esplanade in Chico and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $135,000 bail and suspicion of second degree burglary, assault with firearm on person, exhibit firearm with serious bodily injury intent, felon/addict in possession of firearm, prohibited person in possession of firearm/ammunition, carry loaded firearm in public under specific circumstance and other charges.
Daniel Neil Hurd, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and drug-related charges.
Ramon Ruelas, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 13 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
Benjamin Bernal Moreno, 41, of Yuba City was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 8 on East Street in Orland and booked into the Glenn County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
Jose Jesus Angel, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 8 on Olive Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Alicia Christine Kelly Hart, 53, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 8 on Highway 36 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Dustin Porter Hayes, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 8 on Ryan Lane in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Stayce Lannette Clary, 57, of Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 9 on Interstate 5 in Proberta and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Benjamin Palafox, 30, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 9 at Clark Park in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.
Anthony Jose Ruiz, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 9 on Sparrow Court in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run property damage.
Daniel Joseph Spivey, 22, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 9 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and evade peace officer.
Santos Joel Rivera Cruz, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 10 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and obstruct public officer.
David Solano Torres, 31, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.