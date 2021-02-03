FELONY
Ruben Soliz, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 30 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a parole hold.
Timothy Esmond Lyons, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 30 at Woodson Bridge RV Park and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Eric Von Crosson, 46, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 30 on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury, burglary and misdemeanor charges.
Daniel Allen Horton, 39, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CalFire officer Jan. 30 on Adams Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property of another.
Cayo Antonio Carini, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 29 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and other charges.
Talara Naomi Marie Cavalli Hickman, 31, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 29 on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Chancelor Gilbert Kaufman, 21, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 29 on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $48,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, false personate/special circumstances and misdemeanor charges.
Kory Michael Raines, 19, of Gerber was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 29 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk/dagger, possession of explosive illegally, robbery and misdemeanor charges.
Stuart Eugene Froman, 27, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 28 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and misdemeanor charges.
Dana Dawnene Stock, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 28 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit any crime and misdemeanor charges.
Brook Thomas Bonner, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 27 on Rodeo Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of damage jail, possession of leaded cane/billy club and vandalism.
Lorenzo James Arthur Lopez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 27 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring alcohol/drugs into jail, buy/receive stolen property, and misdemeanor charges.
Wyatt Bailey Martin, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan 27 and booked into the jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Davon Tyrell Hill, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 26 on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Jeremy Dean Keeler, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 26, on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, violation of post release community supervision and misdemeanor charges.
Carlos Edward Valdez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 26 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and misdemeanor charges.
Anthony Michael Wagner, 44, of Cottonwood was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 26 and booked into the jail on suspicion of embezzlement by employee, grand theft, own/operate chop shop, vandalism and misdemeanor charges.
DUI
Jenna Leanne Sides, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 on Elm Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Razi Wain Lovett, 24, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 30 at the Super 8 motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Erick Jon Prather, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 28 on Taft Street in Los Molinos and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Rita Helguera, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 26 at the Liberal Avenue on ramp off Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.