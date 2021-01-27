FELONY
Brandon Allan Bacon, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possess/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Andrew David Burke, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 25 on Green Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
Chelsea Danielle Amanda Deuel, 33, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 25 at the Shasta County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of forgery, get credit with other's identification, violation of probation, sale of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and other charges.
Kalie Rae Evans, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 25 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Amber Scott Rose, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Franzel Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance for sale.
Lucas Sanchez Munguia, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 24 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury.
Trey James Samons, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 24 on Dumosa Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and identity theft.
Cliff Clayton Rhoads, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 23 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and shoplifting.
Lloyd Antonio Velazquez, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 23 at the 7 Inn on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Rosanna Damaris Ortiz, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance in prison and other charges.
Daniel William Harrington, 37, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Jan. 23 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, use of others identification: credit, and other charges.
Juan Jose Gamboa, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 22 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and two counts bring controlled substance into jail.
Lance Elton Ward, 50, of Dairyville was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 22 and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Gerardo Castellanos, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested at the Tehama County Jail on Jan. 21 and booked into the jail without bail on suspicion of plant/cultivate marijuana.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 21 on Toomes Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Richard Paul Mosley, 60, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 21 on Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon or force and cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Jose Guadalupe Meza Rodriguez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 20 on Orchard Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of use false compartment to store controlled substance and other charges.
Michael Lee Louse Caddell, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 20 at Fit Republic in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, and other charges.
Alexander John Chapman, 23, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 20 on Sister Columbia Drive in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Teresa Annalove Ellis, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Jan. 20 on Oak Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, vehicle theft and other charges.
Brittany Raeann Nelson, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Jan. 20 on Meadowbrook Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Juan Carlos Nuno, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP Jan. 19 on Interstate 5 north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and other charges.
William Rimvidas Skamarocius, 68, of Fairfield was arrested by a Corning police officer Jan. 19 at exit 610 on Interstate 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
DUI
Michael Alan Skaggs, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Jan. 25 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kristy Ann Knight, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Jan. 20 on Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.