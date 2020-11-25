FELONY
Dennis Wayne Smith, 54, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 22 on Baker Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely and violation of probation.
Ivan Rafael Gracian Velazquez, 26, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 22 on N. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying concealed loaded firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, under the influence of controlled substance while in possession of firearm and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Jorge Bucio, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 21 on Sonoma Avenue in Richfield and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, and misdemeanor charges.
Paul James Benny Wright, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 at Food Maxx in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely and violation of probation.
Matthew Vaughan Williams, 34, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 21 on Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely, carry a concealed firearm while driving, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and manufacture/sale/possession of short barrel shotgun.
Khushvir Singh, 44, of Chico was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism.
Baily Lynn Shafer, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 on El Cerrito in Red Bluff and booked in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of controlled substance.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 on El Cerrito in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, and other charges.
Julio Cesar Mora Farias, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's deputy Nov. 20 on Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance while in possession of firearm and other charges.
Jeremy Don Lawrence, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 19 at the Visitors Center in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of ankle monitored registered sex offender out of compliance.
David Lawrence Milojevich, 38, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 19 on the 11500 block of Highway 99E and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Kassandra Lynn Corder, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 18 on S. Jackson in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jenna Nicole Cordray, 35, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff's sergeant Nov. 17 on Reno Avenue in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
John Cornelis Poldervaart, 52, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 17 at the Loves Truck Stop in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $36,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, stalking and other charges.
James Jerrold Price II, 56, of Corning was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 17 on Paskenta Road west of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Sabrina Elizabeth Puleocoats, 32, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 17 on Hooker Creek north of Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, driving under the influence and other charges.
Christina Lyn Bilodeau, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 on Houghton Avenue at Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely, criminal threats, vandalism and other charges.
Caleb Dean Cruise, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 16 on Houghton Avenue at Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon/great bodily injury likely, criminal threats and other charges.
Averille Leon Willis, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 16 on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail and suspicion of violation of parole.
DUI
Orlando Castillo Palominos, 18, of Washington was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 22 on Rawson Road near Moran Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
John Waco McGill, 44, of Gardnerville, Nev., was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 21 on South Avenue near the Sacramento River and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brandy Rae Massie, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 21 on Cascade in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Raymond Vernon Landers, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 20 on Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Charles Todd Cudworth, 38, of Picayune, Miss., was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 20 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Erick Miranda Lechuga, 29, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.